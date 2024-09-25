In Kyiv region, 21 IDP families received housing in a special Hansen Town - RMA

In the Kyiv region , 21 families of internally displaced persons received keys to new homes in Hansen's Town today. This was stated by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, this is a unique residential complex built by American philanthropist Dell Loy Hansen.

Today, 321 families already live in the Town, which is more than 1,300 people, including 9 family-type orphanages from Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. People who were forced to leave their homes by the Russian occupiers live here for free. These are primarily large families, military families, and people with disabilities - Kravchenko said.

He noted that the complex is designed for is designed for 421 families. These are 57 individual residential buildings, 30 apartment buildings with 352 apartments, and 12 apartments for family-type orphanages.

According to the head of the CRMA, each village is equipped with all the necessary furniture, utensils, and appliances.

There are already almost 500 children in the town. There are clubs, playgrounds and sports grounds for their leisure. Later, there will be a school here as well. Construction has already started - Kravchenko says.

He also noted that there is everything for residents' leisure: an outdoor summer pool, gym and sports halls, a relaxation terrace, a cafe, a kindergarten, a beauty salon and a pharmacy kiosk.

In addition, 12 shelters have been arranged here to ensure everyone's safety during an air raid.

When I handed over the keys to the two families, I wished them to have as many pleasant moments in their lives as possible from today. And, of course, victory for all of us as soon as possible! I am grateful to Dell Loy Hansen for his tremendous help. With such projects, we are restoring faith in the future to people whose lives have been destroyed by the Russian occupiers. The Kyiv RSA has been and remains a reliable partner and will fully support the implementation of such projects - said the head of CRMA.

In Gostomel, an apartment building destroyed by Russians was restored at the expense of UNITED24: video