Kravchenko: “If the Veselka kindergarten in Gostomel is not completed by the end of this year, the contract with the contractors will be terminated”

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, warned of terminating the contract of the contractor rebuilding the Veselka kindergarten in Gostomel if the facility is not completed by the end of this year. Kravchenko wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

"Recently, I have received many complaints from residents of Gostomel about the delay in the reconstruction of this institution. In early March 2022, as a result of constant Russian shelling, the roof and walls of Veselka were destroyed, and part of the building burned down.

Before the war, almost 300 children attended the kindergarten. I visited the facility unannounced to inspect it. Work began in the fall of 2023. We planned to hand over the facility, which we are restoring at the expense of the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, in a short time. In parallel with the restoration of the kindergarten premises, we are arranging a shelter in it," Kravchenko said.

He noted that during the restoration of the kindergarten, there was a need to adjust the project, as there were many works that were not provided for in the design estimates, but, according to him, during the inspection he saw that there was another reason for the delay: the lack of workers.

I talked to the contractor. I made it clear that I would not allow this facility to be turned into a long-term construction project. The deadlines are significantly overdue. Therefore, I gave a deadline of December 31, 2024. The kindergarten should be put into operation this year. If this does not happen, we will terminate the contract and go to court to compensate the contractor for damages. I did not force anyone to take on the reconstruction, so if the contractor signed the contract, he must fulfill all his obligations. He also told the parents he spoke to near the kindergarten about his demands to the contractor - Kravchenko added.

The head of the RMA also added that the damaged structures have already been dismantled, the roof has been installed, the underground part of the foundation has been insulated and waterproofed, window units have been installed by 55%, etc.

"We are currently installing partition walls, masonry and plastering works, and continuing to install windows. The shelter is 80% complete. We have already dismantled the shelter, carried out excavation and monolithic works, as well as arranged the floor and partitions. Plastering, water and electricity supply are in progress," Kravchenko summarized.

