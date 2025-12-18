Law on academic integrity: Rada supported in general, next - Stefanchuk's and Zelenskyy's signatures

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 3116 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 4638 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 9576 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 12408 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10522 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15762 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10258 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7914 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23387 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20209 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
89%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 12904 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 7154 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 16886 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 14172 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16323 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 3116 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15762 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16410 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23387 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 49900 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56536 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38537 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37041 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43411 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48408 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

Law on academic integrity: Rada supported in general, next - Stefanchuk's and Zelenskyy's signatures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4578 views

The Verkhovna Rada, with 260 votes of people's deputies, adopted in general a law that defines the basic principles and rules for conducting academic activities, and also establishes the signs and types of violations of academic integrity.

Law on academic integrity: Rada supported in general, next - Stefanchuk's and Zelenskyy's signatures
Photo: www.facebook.com/stefanchuk.official

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in its entirety the law "On Academic Integrity," which defines the basic principles and rules for academic activity, and also establishes the signs and types of violations of academic integrity. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The text of law No. 10392 is published on the website of the Ukrainian parliament. 260 deputies voted "for," and it must then be signed by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and the President of Ukraine.

It lists violations of academic integrity:

  • plagiarism and self-plagiarism;
    • attribution of authorship;
      • fabrication and falsification;
        • dishonest assessment;
          • non-independent performance of tasks;
            • providing or receiving unauthorized assistance;
              • academic sabotage;
                • incitement to violations of academic integrity;
                  • institutional violations.

                    Responsibility for their commission is provided - from disciplinary reprimand to deprivation of academic title.

                    Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk stated on Facebook: this law is about trust in the honest name of a scientist and applicant, in the scientific result, in a diploma. About fair grades, true authorship and reputation, which is formed over the years.

                    The document clearly defines the principles of academic integrity, calls violations by their names - plagiarism, self-plagiarism, fabrication, falsification, and establishes responsibility for them. At the same time, it strengthens the role of educational and scientific institutions as key institutions responsible for forming a culture of honesty and quality. Separately, the law takes into account the challenges of modernity - in particular, the issue of using artificial intelligence in academic activities. Honesty must remain a basic principle regardless of the tools. The law is designed to establish standards under which integrity becomes the norm, and reputation is the result of daily work. It is on such a foundation that the future of Ukraine is built

                    - Stefanchuk stated.

                    Context

                    Draft law "On Academic Integrity" No. 10392 was registered in the Rada back in January of this year. It was adopted as a basis in June of this year.

                    Recall

                    The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading a draft law that changes the workload of teachers in higher education institutions. In particular, teachers will have not 600, but up to 400-500 hours per year for lectures, seminars, and consultations.

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

                    SocietyPoliticsEducation
                    Technology
                    Social network
                    Verkhovna Rada
                    Ruslan Stefanchuk
                    Ukraine