Law on academic integrity: Rada supported in general, next - Stefanchuk's and Zelenskyy's signatures

Photo: www.facebook.com/stefanchuk.official

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in its entirety the law "On Academic Integrity," which defines the basic principles and rules for academic activity, and also establishes the signs and types of violations of academic integrity. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The text of law No. 10392 is published on the website of the Ukrainian parliament. 260 deputies voted "for," and it must then be signed by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and the President of Ukraine.

It lists violations of academic integrity:

plagiarism and self-plagiarism;

attribution of authorship;

fabrication and falsification;

dishonest assessment;

non-independent performance of tasks;

providing or receiving unauthorized assistance;

academic sabotage;

incitement to violations of academic integrity;

institutional violations.

Responsibility for their commission is provided - from disciplinary reprimand to deprivation of academic title.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk stated on Facebook: this law is about trust in the honest name of a scientist and applicant, in the scientific result, in a diploma. About fair grades, true authorship and reputation, which is formed over the years.

The document clearly defines the principles of academic integrity, calls violations by their names - plagiarism, self-plagiarism, fabrication, falsification, and establishes responsibility for them. At the same time, it strengthens the role of educational and scientific institutions as key institutions responsible for forming a culture of honesty and quality. Separately, the law takes into account the challenges of modernity - in particular, the issue of using artificial intelligence in academic activities. Honesty must remain a basic principle regardless of the tools. The law is designed to establish standards under which integrity becomes the norm, and reputation is the result of daily work. It is on such a foundation that the future of Ukraine is built - Stefanchuk stated.

Context

Draft law "On Academic Integrity" No. 10392 was registered in the Rada back in January of this year. It was adopted as a basis in June of this year.

Recall

