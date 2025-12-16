Clash in the Verkhovna Rada: Bezuhla swore at Tyshchenko, Stefanchuk announced a break

New footage has emerged online of a scuffle in the Verkhovna Rada session hall involving People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Bezuhla used obscene language towards MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who also approached the rostrum of the presiding officer Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"Get the f**k out of here, why are you walking around here?!" – she aggressively said.

Attention, video 18+!!! Contains offensive language!!!

Meanwhile, Stefanchuk announced a 15-minute break and demanded that Bezuhla take her seat.

"Remove your 'creativity'. Please unblock the microphones. You will speak from your seat. Your seat, for convenience, so you can find it, is signed with your surname." - Stefanchuk reacted sharply.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that there were "clashes" in the Verkhovna Rada, and a quarrel broke out between People's Deputies Serhiy Taruta and Mariana Bezuhla.