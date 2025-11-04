Instead of Kolisnyk: New MP from "Servant of the People" Slynko sworn in to Rada

Dmytro Slynyko, a new People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" party, took the oath in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, invited the new People's Deputy "to take the oath at the rostrum." After that, Dmytro Slynyko took the oath.

Prior to this, the CEC recognized Dmytro Slynyko as elected and registered him as a People's Deputy of Ukraine, replacing Anna Kolisnyk, whose early termination of powers as a People's Deputy was voted for by the Verkhovna Rada.

He was elected in the snap elections of People's Deputies of Ukraine on July 21, 2019, in the nationwide multi-mandate electoral district, from the political party "Servant of the People." Dmytro Slynyko, it is noted, was included in the electoral list of this party under No. 151.

Addition

As reported by UNN, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the early termination of powers of People's Deputy Anna Kolisnyk from "Servant of the People," whom the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine notified in May 2023 of suspicion of entering inaccurate data into her declaration for 2020.

What is known about Slynyko

Dmytro Slynyko was born on December 29, 1979. At the time of the 2019 elections, he had lived in Ukraine for the past 5 years and was unemployed. He has a higher education.

At one time, Slynyko worked as an editor of cultural programs at "UA: Pershyi." He collaborated with "Focus" magazine. He also worked at the "Korrespondent" publication.

In 2018, while serving as the head of the cultural programs department of "UR-3," in his electronic declaration, he indicated that he owned a Škoda Yeti car, and his wife, Yevheniya, owned a Mitsubishi Colt.

In 2019, he became an assistant to People's Deputy of the 9th convocation, Deputy Head of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction, Yevheniya Kravchuk, on a voluntary basis.

In addition, it is stated that Yevheniya Slynyko is also an assistant to Kravchuk on a voluntary basis.