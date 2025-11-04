Instead of Kolisnyk: New MP from "Servant of the People" Slynko sworn in to Rada

ukenru
07:40 AM • 10194 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 25741 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
06:34 AM • 17791 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 69774 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 43911 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 42228 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 34573 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 48446 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18620 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15700 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
The need for reforms and problems with corruption: The European Commission presented a report on the assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to the EUNovember 4, 02:25 AM • 17818 views
ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video)VideoNovember 4, 03:27 AM • 16984 views
Germany calls for a complete halt to steel imports from RussiaNovember 4, 04:42 AM • 9566 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 19718 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 15703 views
Publications
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 25723 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 20023 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 69764 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 48442 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 43702 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Xi Jinping
Elon Musk
Li Qiang
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 15970 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 23840 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 28227 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 37878 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 38677 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Series

Instead of Kolisnyk: New MP from "Servant of the People" Slynko sworn in to Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

Dmytro Slynko took the oath of a people's deputy at the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada. The Central Election Commission recognized him as elected instead of Anna Kolisnyk.

Instead of Kolisnyk: New MP from "Servant of the People" Slynko sworn in to Rada

Dmytro Slynyko, a new People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" party, took the oath in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, invited the new People's Deputy "to take the oath at the rostrum." After that, Dmytro Slynyko took the oath.

Prior to this, the CEC recognized Dmytro Slynyko as elected and registered him as a People's Deputy of Ukraine, replacing Anna Kolisnyk, whose early termination of powers as a People's Deputy was voted for by the Verkhovna Rada.

He was elected in the snap elections of People's Deputies of Ukraine on July 21, 2019, in the nationwide multi-mandate electoral district, from the political party "Servant of the People." Dmytro Slynyko, it is noted, was included in the electoral list of this party under No. 151.

Addition

As reported by UNN, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the early termination of powers of People's Deputy Anna Kolisnyk from "Servant of the People," whom the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine notified in May 2023 of suspicion of entering inaccurate data into her declaration for 2020.

What is known about Slynyko

Dmytro Slynyko was born on December 29, 1979. At the time of the 2019 elections, he had lived in Ukraine for the past 5 years and was unemployed. He has a higher education.

At one time, Slynyko worked as an editor of cultural programs at "UA: Pershyi." He collaborated with "Focus" magazine. He also worked at the "Korrespondent" publication.

In 2018, while serving as the head of the cultural programs department of "UR-3," in his electronic declaration, he indicated that he owned a Škoda Yeti car, and his wife, Yevheniya, owned a Mitsubishi Colt.

In 2019, he became an assistant to People's Deputy of the 9th convocation, Deputy Head of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction, Yevheniya Kravchuk, on a voluntary basis.

In addition, it is stated that Yevheniya Slynyko is also an assistant to Kravchuk on a voluntary basis.

Julia Shramko

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk