The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that a draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year, and a new era of font creation will begin early next year, UNN reports.

Stefanchuk announced that he held a working meeting dedicated to the Ukrainization of texts in Ukrainian legislation.

... by the end of the year, a draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered, and from the beginning of next year, we will start a new era of font creation. This is not only about form but also about content - about affirming the linguistic independence of Ukrainian legislation.

According to Stefanchuk, many normative acts still contain Russisms, calques from bureaucratic language, and vocabulary not characteristic of modern Ukrainian.

There is no unified system for translating legal terms, which creates problems not only for understanding laws but also for their adaptation to European Union law. The Ukrainian language must be precise, modern, and competitive in the legal sphere. Especially now, as we prepare for EU membership, and a large part of the legislation will require correct translation both from English and into English.