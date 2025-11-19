Resolution on the dismissal of Oleksiy Kuleba submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

A resolution was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to dismiss Oleksiy Kuleba from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

While the Rada suspended its work due to an air raid alert, I submitted a Resolution on the dismissal of Oleksiy Kuleba - wrote the MP.

At the same time, media reported that a number of deputies blocked the rostrum in the session hall today.

At another time, I would have written "for systemic failures and corruption" as the reason. But... this time I'll just say: let's dismiss him today too, so we don't have to get up twice - noted Zheleznyak.

Reference

According to data from open sources, Oleksiy Kuleba was born in 1983 in Kyiv. In 2005, he graduated from Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University with a degree in "International Economics", qualifying as a Master of International Economics.

From 2005 to 2008, he studied at the postgraduate program of the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine. He holds a Ph.D. in Public Administration.

He began his career in 2005: he rose from manager of the Kyiv Regional Council's communal enterprise "Kyiv – Media", assistant to a number of people's deputies of Ukraine and deputies of local self-government bodies, to an official in various departments of the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv Regional State Administration, as well as Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

Recall

On Tuesday, November 18, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk interrupted the parliament session on Tuesday. This happened due to the blocking of the rostrum with the demand for real personnel decisions.