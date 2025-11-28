Do they meet the challenges of this winter and this war: Zelenskyy demands an assessment of ministers

$42.190.11
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 3124 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 12197 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 12622 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 11363 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
11:00 AM • 26921 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 19509 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 17599 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 32409 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19447 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhotoNovember 28, 06:12 AM • 19900 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideoNovember 28, 07:16 AM • 20260 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrenderNovember 28, 07:24 AM • 23196 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 22624 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 24061 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 12194 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 14804 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 26918 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 24078 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 32408 views
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 22533 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 39807 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 59939 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 92568 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 107523 views
Do they meet the challenges of this winter and this war: Zelenskyy demands an assessment of ministers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to assess current ministers regarding their compliance with the challenges of the war and the upcoming winter. He also expects candidates for the ministers of energy and justice.

Do they meet the challenges of this winter and this war: Zelenskyy demands an assessment of ministers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that current ministers should be evaluated to see if officials meet the challenges of both this winter and this war, UNN reports.

Details

The President stated that Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, together with people's deputies, will ensure three things for Ukraine through dialogue and unity.

The most important thing is to adopt the budget for the 26th year, that is, the ability of our state to defend itself, to ensure defense, to ensure all social payments and the necessary stability. This is what people need.

- Zelenskyy noted.

The head of state added that he expects candidates for ministers of energy and justice, as well as a review of current government officials.

Current ministers should be evaluated in such a way as to draw absolutely clear conclusions as to whether the current officials meet the challenges of both this winter and this war.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Reboot: Zelenskyy to hold consultations tomorrow with those who could head the Presidential Office28.11.25, 17:39 • 612 views

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy supported the Prime Minister's submission to dismiss Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. The dismissal of ministers was supposed to take place on November 18.

On Tuesday, November 18, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk interrupted the parliament session on Tuesday. This happened due to the blocking of the rostrum with the demand for real personnel decisions.

On November 12, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a submission for the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
State budget
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy