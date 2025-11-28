Do they meet the challenges of this winter and this war: Zelenskyy demands an assessment of ministers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that current ministers should be evaluated to see if officials meet the challenges of both this winter and this war, UNN reports.

Details

The President stated that Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, together with people's deputies, will ensure three things for Ukraine through dialogue and unity.

The most important thing is to adopt the budget for the 26th year, that is, the ability of our state to defend itself, to ensure defense, to ensure all social payments and the necessary stability. This is what people need. - Zelenskyy noted.

The head of state added that he expects candidates for ministers of energy and justice, as well as a review of current government officials.

Current ministers should be evaluated in such a way as to draw absolutely clear conclusions as to whether the current officials meet the challenges of both this winter and this war. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy supported the Prime Minister's submission to dismiss Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. The dismissal of ministers was supposed to take place on November 18.

On Tuesday, November 18, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk interrupted the parliament session on Tuesday. This happened due to the blocking of the rostrum with the demand for real personnel decisions.

On November 12, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a submission for the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.