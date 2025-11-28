Reboot: Zelenskyy to hold consultations tomorrow with those who could head the Presidential Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a reboot of the Presidential Office and stated that tomorrow he will hold consultations with those who can head this institution, reports UNN.

... the Office of the President of Ukraine will be rebooted... As for the new head of the Office, tomorrow I will hold consultations with those who can head this institution. - Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that the head of the Office, Andriy Yermak, had submitted his resignation.

NABU and SAP conducted searches at the home of the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, reported on "procedural actions" by NABU and SAP at his home.

Andriy Yermak has been the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine since February 11, 2020. Before that, he worked as an assistant to the President of Ukraine. He was a member of the Supervisory Board of the State Concern "Ukroboronprom", a member of the National Investment Council. For many years he was engaged in legal practice and public activities. He was the founder of the media company Garnet International Media Group. In 2019, he joined the election headquarters of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyy.