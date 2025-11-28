$42.190.11
03:39 PM • 348 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 1714 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 11397 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 12079 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 10949 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
11:00 AM • 26361 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 19346 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 17518 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 32025 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 19391 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Reboot: Zelenskyy to hold consultations tomorrow with those who could head the Presidential Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a reboot of the Presidential Office. Consultations regarding a new head will take place tomorrow, after Andriy Yermak submitted his resignation.

Reboot: Zelenskyy to hold consultations tomorrow with those who could head the Presidential Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a reboot of the Presidential Office and stated that tomorrow he will hold consultations with those who can head this institution, reports UNN.

... the Office of the President of Ukraine will be rebooted... As for the new head of the Office, tomorrow I will hold consultations with those who can head this institution.

- Zelenskyy said.

Let's add

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that the head of the Office, Andriy Yermak, had submitted his resignation.

Recall

NABU and SAP conducted searches at the home of the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, reported on "procedural actions" by NABU and SAP at his home.

Reference

Andriy Yermak has been the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine since February 11, 2020. Before that, he worked as an assistant to the President of Ukraine. He was a member of the Supervisory Board of the State Concern "Ukroboronprom", a member of the National Investment Council. For many years he was engaged in legal practice and public activities. He was the founder of the media company Garnet International Media Group. In 2019, he joined the election headquarters of presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Antonina Tumanova

