10:36 AM
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
06:00 AM
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
S-300 missile system

Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a break

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1362 views

A group of deputies blocked the rostrum during the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada. Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk was forced to announce a break.

Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a break

During a plenary session in the Verkhovna Rada, a group of deputies blocked the rostrum, and the Speaker of Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced a break in the session, writes UNN.

Details

"I am forced to announce a break in our plenary session," Stefanchuk said.

As MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported: "The Rada is blocked, with shouts of 'Government out!'"

Earlier today, Zheleznyak reported that "it doesn't look like the Rada will be actively working today." "The conciliatory council did not bring the situation much closer to a resolution. At least regarding the Budget. Maybe there will be a couple of other votes, and that's it," the MP wrote on Telegram.

Confusion in "Servant of the People": the faction meeting fell apart, and decisions on the budget are postponed – MP Zheleznyak01.12.25, 22:25 • 3272 views

Julia Shramko

Politics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Yaroslav Zheleznyak