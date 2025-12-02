Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a break

During a plenary session in the Verkhovna Rada, a group of deputies blocked the rostrum, and the Speaker of Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced a break in the session, writes UNN.

Details

"I am forced to announce a break in our plenary session," Stefanchuk said.

As MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported: "The Rada is blocked, with shouts of 'Government out!'"

Earlier today, Zheleznyak reported that "it doesn't look like the Rada will be actively working today." "The conciliatory council did not bring the situation much closer to a resolution. At least regarding the Budget. Maybe there will be a couple of other votes, and that's it," the MP wrote on Telegram.

Confusion in "Servant of the People": the faction meeting fell apart, and decisions on the budget are postponed – MP Zheleznyak