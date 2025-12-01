Confusion in "Servant of the People": the faction meeting fell apart, and decisions on the budget are postponed – MP Zheleznyak

$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
05:14 PM • 6446 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
03:35 PM • 12494 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
02:52 PM • 13921 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 15539 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 18567 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 20072 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 21317 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 39881 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 19954 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 39073 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1m/s
93%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 22106 views
40% of the budget for the army: Putin signed Russia's budget for 2026December 1, 11:31 AM • 5788 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 21402 views
History will not appreciate attempts to forget Russia's crimes: EU sets red line for peace talks on UkraineDecember 1, 02:10 PM • 7232 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhoto04:00 PM • 12717 views
Publications
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhoto04:00 PM • 12822 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 21508 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 31933 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 39881 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 39073 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Florida
Europe
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 22193 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 24974 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 81852 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 58288 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 74570 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
Social network
The Diplomat

Confusion in "Servant of the People": the faction meeting fell apart, and decisions on the budget are postponed – MP Zheleznyak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The evening meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction ended without results. MP Zheleznyak reports that the "servants" will likely meet again tomorrow to discuss the 2026 budget.

Confusion in "Servant of the People": the faction meeting fell apart, and decisions on the budget are postponed – MP Zheleznyak

The meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction ended in an actual self-dissolution, as reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on his Telegram channel, noting that by the end, "almost no one was left" in the hall. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the MP, the deputies from the presidential faction could not resolve issues regarding the 2026 budget. An attempt to move the process forward may take place tomorrow at 10:00 AM, when a Conciliation Council with the participation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is planned to be convened. At the same time, as Zheleznyak warns, "it is not a fact that this will not only help, but will not worsen the situation."

The MP also named realistic deadlines for considering key issues: the adoption of the state budget and personnel decisions may be postponed to December 16-18.

Part. It is quite likely that not at the next meeting: the MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026

Stepan Haftko

Politics
State budget
Yulia Svyrydenko
Servant of the People
Yaroslav Zheleznyak