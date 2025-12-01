Confusion in "Servant of the People": the faction meeting fell apart, and decisions on the budget are postponed – MP Zheleznyak

The meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction ended in an actual self-dissolution, as reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on his Telegram channel, noting that by the end, "almost no one was left" in the hall. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the MP, the deputies from the presidential faction could not resolve issues regarding the 2026 budget. An attempt to move the process forward may take place tomorrow at 10:00 AM, when a Conciliation Council with the participation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is planned to be convened. At the same time, as Zheleznyak warns, "it is not a fact that this will not only help, but will not worsen the situation."

The MP also named realistic deadlines for considering key issues: the adoption of the state budget and personnel decisions may be postponed to December 16-18.

