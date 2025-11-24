The war will end after Crimea returns to Ukraine - Stefanchuk

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk emphasized that temporarily occupied Crimea is part of the Ukrainian state and the war ends when Crimea is returned to the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Stefanchuk stated this during a joint press conference with Swedish Speaker Andreas Norlén, UNN reports.

Details

I want to thank you that the issue of Crimea was also accepted by everyone present. That Crimea is Ukraine, Crimea is part of the Ukrainian state. And the war ends when Crimea is returned to the territorial integrity of Ukraine - said Stefanchuk.

Recall

Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Oleksandr Bevz, who participated in the delegation for negotiations with the United States on a peace plan, stated that the 28-point peace plan, in the form in which everyone saw it, no longer exists, some points were removed, some were changed.