The Verkhovna Rada postponed consideration of the scandalous draft law on amendments to the Civil Code

The Verkhovna Rada has postponed consideration of the controversial bill No. 14057, which media criticized and stated that it jeopardizes the existence of journalistic investigations. This was reported by Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the VR Committee on Freedom of Speech, according to UNN.

Details

The consideration of amendments to the Civil Code, which drew criticism from media lawyers, has been postponed. Bill 14057, initiated by its author Ruslan Stefanchuk (Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada - ed.), was moved from this week to next. To give media lawyers time to develop and agree on amendments with the initiators... We will definitely find wording that will not cause concern to the media and will comply with the Constitution and international law. - Yurchyshyn wrote on Facebook.

Context

Controversial bill No. 14057 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. Media criticized it and stated that it jeopardizes the existence of journalistic investigations.

Criticism of Bill No. 14057

Analyzing the bill on amendments to the Civil Code of Ukraine, media criticized several provisions. In particular, the proposal for automatic recognition of information as unreliable if it is not enshrined in a court verdict, as well as permission to punish for subjective opinion, caused concern.

Media also criticized the proposal to remove any information if it is irrelevant or has lost public interest. Journalists note that the definitions of these two categories are not specified in the draft law.

The Institute of Mass Information stated that this bill poses a risk of censorship and contains excessively strict requirements for the media.

In response to the criticism, VR Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that this bill is not about media, but about expanding the personal rights of every person.

Stefanchuk, who is one of the authors of the bill, refuted the main claims against the bill, namely: