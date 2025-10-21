$41.730.10
The Verkhovna Rada postponed consideration of the scandalous draft law on amendments to the Civil Code

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

The Verkhovna Rada has postponed consideration of draft law No. 14057, which, according to media reports, threatens journalistic investigations. Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, said that this was done to finalize the document with media lawyers.

The Verkhovna Rada postponed consideration of the scandalous draft law on amendments to the Civil Code

The Verkhovna Rada has postponed consideration of the controversial bill No. 14057, which media criticized and stated that it jeopardizes the existence of journalistic investigations. This was reported by Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the VR Committee on Freedom of Speech, according to UNN.

Details

The consideration of amendments to the Civil Code, which drew criticism from media lawyers, has been postponed. Bill 14057, initiated by its author Ruslan Stefanchuk (Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada - ed.), was moved from this week to next. To give media lawyers time to develop and agree on amendments with the initiators... We will definitely find wording that will not cause concern to the media and will comply with the Constitution and international law.

- Yurchyshyn wrote on Facebook.

Context

Controversial bill No. 14057 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. Media criticized it and stated that it jeopardizes the existence of journalistic investigations.

Criticism of Bill No. 14057

Analyzing the bill on amendments to the Civil Code of Ukraine, media criticized several provisions. In particular, the proposal for automatic recognition of information as unreliable if it is not enshrined in a court verdict, as well as permission to punish for subjective opinion, caused concern.

Media also criticized the proposal to remove any information if it is irrelevant or has lost public interest. Journalists note that the definitions of these two categories are not specified in the draft law.

The Institute of Mass Information stated that this bill poses a risk of censorship and contains excessively strict requirements for the media.

In response to the criticism, VR Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that this bill is not about media, but about expanding the personal rights of every person.

Stefanchuk, who is one of the authors of the bill, refuted the main claims against the bill, namely:

  •  "journalist's liability without fault";
    • "prohibition of investigating corruption until a court verdict";
      • "courts will be able to prohibit the dissemination of information before its publication, block websites and seize circulations";
        • "the right to reply, regardless of the accuracy of the information. This allegedly means that even truthful investigations will be obliged to publish an alternative version of the figures";
          • "the bill allegedly provides for the right to reconciliation, apology, which can be considered as an additional tool of pressure on journalists";
            • "the right to be forgotten, if applied without balance with public interest - possible removal of important journalistic materials";
              • "now an evaluative judgment, expressed in a form that humiliates dignity, honor, reputation, on a person who disseminated them may be charged with the obligation to compensate for moral damage."

                Anna Murashko

