Draft State Budget 2026: MP announces probable date of consideration

According to preliminary information, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider the draft State Budget for 2026 on Wednesday, December 3. This was reported on Telegram by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

In parallel, both the Prime Minister and the deputies are negotiating the budget and amendments to it, which may make it possible to adopt it. Depending on this, it will be clear whether it is realistic to vote on the Budget this week or not. For now, I think it's 50/50 - said the MP.

Recall

On December 2, during a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, a group of deputies blocked the rostrum. Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced a break in the session.

On November 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expected Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, together with people's deputies, to ensure three things for Ukraine "in dialogue and unity," the most important of which is the adoption of the 2026 Budget.