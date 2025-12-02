Draft State Budget 2026: MP announces probable date of consideration

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
12:35 PM • 5412 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 16990 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 17909 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 14417 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 16468 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 50006 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 48272 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 58910 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 49489 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 45327 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1m/s
93%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian Armed Forces assault troops on the Pokrovsk front are looting the bodies of their comrades-in-arms - "ATESH"December 2, 05:42 AM • 6692 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVADecember 2, 07:07 AM • 29405 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNNDecember 2, 07:31 AM • 18140 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters09:30 AM • 16623 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideo10:45 AM • 4568 views
Publications
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 1752 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 17012 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 17929 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters09:30 AM • 16780 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 50015 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Mark Rutte
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
Republic of Ireland
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 37771 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 40005 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 96380 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 71252 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 87306 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
The Guardian

Draft State Budget 2026: MP announces probable date of consideration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is likely to consider the draft State Budget for 2026 on December 3. Negotiations on amendments to it are currently underway.

Draft State Budget 2026: MP announces probable date of consideration

According to preliminary information, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider the draft State Budget for 2026 on Wednesday, December 3. This was reported on Telegram by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

In parallel, both the Prime Minister and the deputies are negotiating the budget and amendments to it, which may make it possible to adopt it. Depending on this, it will be clear whether it is realistic to vote on the Budget this week or not. For now, I think it's 50/50

- said the MP.

Recall

On December 2, during a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, a group of deputies blocked the rostrum. Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced a break in the session.

On November 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he expected Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, together with people's deputies, to ensure three things for Ukraine "in dialogue and unity," the most important of which is the adoption of the 2026 Budget.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Yulia Svyrydenko
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak