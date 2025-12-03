$42.330.01
The Rada has begun considering the State Budget for next year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

The Verkhovna Rada has begun considering the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026". A vote on the document may take place 75 minutes after the discussion of reports by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and Budget Committee Chairwoman Roksolana Pidlasa.

The Rada has begun considering the State Budget for next year

The Verkhovna Rada has begun consideration of the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026". The vote on the document may take place in 75 minutes, UNN reports with reference to the parliamentary session.

Details

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk stated during the session that the following procedure for considering the draft law is proposed:

  • report by Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko - up to 10 minutes;
    • Marchenko's answers to MPs' questions - up to 15 minutes;
      • report by the head of the budget committee Roksolana Pidlasa - up to 3 minutes;
        • Pidlasa's answers to MPs' questions - up to 4 minutes;
          • speeches by a people's deputy, a member of the budget committee - up to 1 minute;
            • speeches by deputies - up to 33 minutes;
              • concluding remarks by Marchenko and Pidlasa - up to 3 minutes.

                A total of up to 75 minutes

                - said Stefanchuk.

                Recall

                A record number of amendments - over 3300 - were submitted to the draft State Budget for 2026. In total, to take them all into account, three more budgets of Ukraine would have been needed.

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

