A submission for the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU has been received by the Rada

The Verkhovna Rada received a submission from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the dismissal of Vasyl Malyuk from the post of Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, UNN reports.

According to him, the parliament will consider it in the near future in accordance with the established procedure.

