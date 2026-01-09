$42.990.27
A submission for the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU has been received by the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to dismiss Vasyl Maliuk from the post of Head of the SBU, announced Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk.

A submission for the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU has been received by the Rada

The Verkhovna Rada received a submission from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the dismissal of Vasyl Malyuk from the post of Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. This was announced by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, UNN reports.

The Verkhovna Rada received a submission from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the dismissal of Vasyl Malyuk from the post of Head of the Security Service of Ukraine

- Stefanchuk said.

According to him, the parliament will consider it in the near future in accordance with the established procedure.

I remain in the SBU system: Malyuk confirmed his resignation05.01.26, 14:06 • 54994 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk. The head of state actually confirmed Malyuk's dismissal and hinted at what he would do next.

Who will replace Maliuk? The Presidential Office revealed who will act as the head of the SBU05.01.26, 14:24 • 4936 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Security Service of Ukraine
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy