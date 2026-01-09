A submission for the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU has been received by the Rada
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to dismiss Vasyl Maliuk from the post of Head of the SBU, announced Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk.
According to him, the parliament will consider it in the near future in accordance with the established procedure.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk. The head of state actually confirmed Malyuk's dismissal and hinted at what he would do next.
