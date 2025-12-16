"Clashes" in the Rada, Taruta and Bezuhla quarreled: video

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
08:50 AM • 3310 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 10241 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 10777 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 15051 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 5376 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
December 16, 02:54 AM • 23595 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 19141 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16220 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12186 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 10896 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
92%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole - DeepStateDecember 16, 12:35 AM • 20078 views
China takes last pandas from Japan: country to be without these large animals for the first time in 50 yearsDecember 16, 03:17 AM • 13070 views
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - TuskDecember 16, 03:38 AM • 10776 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murderDecember 16, 04:06 AM • 10061 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - Starmer04:19 AM • 16164 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 55211 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 51229 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 57869 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 104896 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 123060 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 35019 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 52267 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 52744 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 56652 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 91379 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Coca-Cola
The New York Times
Film

"Clashes" in the Rada, Taruta and Bezuhla quarreled: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

Clashes occurred in the Rada between Serhiy Taruta and Mariana Bezuhla. Bezuhla confirmed the incident involving torn posters regarding military reform.

"Clashes" in the Rada, Taruta and Bezuhla quarreled: video

In the Verkhovna Rada, there were "clashes", a quarrel broke out between people's deputies Serhiy Taruta and Mariana Bezuhla, who confirmed the incident involving torn posters, writes UNN.

Details

"Clashes began in the Rada, Serhiy Taruta is tearing ribbons and quarreling with Bezuhla," said MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Mariana Bezuhla herself confirmed this and showed a video, calling the reason for the alleged torn "posters regarding military reform and terms of service."

According to Honcharenko, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk called for the rostrum to be vacated, but "Mariana refuses to vacate the rostrum."

Julia Shramko

Politics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk