"Clashes" in the Rada, Taruta and Bezuhla quarreled: video

In the Verkhovna Rada, there were "clashes", a quarrel broke out between people's deputies Serhiy Taruta and Mariana Bezuhla, who confirmed the incident involving torn posters, writes UNN.

Details

"Clashes began in the Rada, Serhiy Taruta is tearing ribbons and quarreling with Bezuhla," said MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Mariana Bezuhla herself confirmed this and showed a video, calling the reason for the alleged torn "posters regarding military reform and terms of service."

According to Honcharenko, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk called for the rostrum to be vacated, but "Mariana refuses to vacate the rostrum."