Fedorov filed a declaration as a candidate for the post of Minister of Defense: he declared 1.3 million hryvnias in income for 2025

First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov submitted a declaration as a candidate for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine, in which he indicated an income of over UAH 1.3 million. This is reported by UNN with reference to the minister's electronic declaration.

Details

In the declaration, Fedorov indicated that he owns an apartment in Kyiv, and also rents non-residential premises and has the right to use a number of parking spaces. The minister drives an Audi Q8 2019, and his wife owns an Audi A4 2016.

Fedorov owns the SMMSTUDIO trademark, and his wife owns the COVER trademark.

The minister also indicated that as the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, he received UAH 1,344,688 in salary, and his wife received UAH 9,201,174 in income from entrepreneurial activity.

Fedorov keeps UAH 769.8 thousand in the bank, and his wife keeps UAH 46.3 thousand.

Recall

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced the receipt of resignation letters from Mykhailo Fedorov and Denys Shmyhal. Fedorov held the position of First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Digital Transformation, and Shmyhal - Minister of Defense.