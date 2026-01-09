$42.990.27
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
02:55 PM • 13397 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 14884 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
01:30 PM • 14349 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 15939 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
01:24 PM • 11957 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 12139 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 8374 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 12617 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region
Exclusive
January 9, 11:31 AM • 13401 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
Fedorov filed a declaration as a candidate for the post of Minister of Defense: he declared 1.3 million hryvnias in income for 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Mykhailo Fedorov filed a declaration as a candidate for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine, indicating an income of over 1.3 million hryvnias. He owns an apartment in Kyiv, an Audi Q8 car, and his wife has an Audi A4 and an income of 9.2 million hryvnias.

Fedorov filed a declaration as a candidate for the post of Minister of Defense: he declared 1.3 million hryvnias in income for 2025

First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov submitted a declaration as a candidate for the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine, in which he indicated an income of over UAH 1.3 million. This is reported by UNN with reference to the minister's electronic declaration.

Details

In the declaration, Fedorov indicated that he owns an apartment in Kyiv, and also rents non-residential premises and has the right to use a number of parking spaces. The minister drives an Audi Q8 2019, and his wife owns an Audi A4 2016.

Fedorov owns the SMMSTUDIO trademark, and his wife owns the COVER trademark.

The minister also indicated that as the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, he received UAH 1,344,688 in salary, and his wife received UAH 9,201,174 in income from entrepreneurial activity.

Fedorov keeps UAH 769.8 thousand in the bank, and his wife keeps UAH 46.3 thousand.

Recall

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced the receipt of resignation letters from Mykhailo Fedorov and Denys Shmyhal. Fedorov held the position of First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Digital Transformation, and Shmyhal - Minister of Defense.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

