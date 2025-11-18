Stefanchuk announced a break in the Rada session due to the blocking of the rostrum

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced a break in the parliament session on Tuesday due to the blocking of the rostrum. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Details

"Yes, the Rada's rostrum is blocked with the demand for real personnel decisions. That's it, I think don't expect any votes today," the report says.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko also reported that Stefanchuk closed the session and called on the heads of factions and groups to gather.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy supported the Prime Minister's submission to dismiss Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. The dismissal of ministers is to take place on November 18.

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic state-owned enterprises, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk submitted her resignation letter. She emphasized the absence of any violations of legislation in her professional activities.

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a submission for the dismissal of Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported the submission of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko for the dismissal of Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.