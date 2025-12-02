Budget Committee meeting on the 2026 state budget scheduled for December 3 - MP

A meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget is scheduled for 9 AM on Wednesday, December 3. Due to this, the parliamentary session has been postponed to 12 PM. This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, as reported by UNN.

While meetings between the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance, and the head of the budget committee with various factions regarding the budget are ongoing... The budget committee meeting is scheduled for tomorrow morning (9:00 AM), and the Rada session has been moved from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. So, they are hoping to gather enough votes. - Zhelezniak reported.

Recall

On December 2, during a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, a group of deputies blocked the rostrum. Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced a break in the session.

In the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, according to preliminary information, the draft State Budget for 2026 will be considered on Wednesday, December 3.