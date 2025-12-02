$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 26206 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 25582 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 19309 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 20510 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 53043 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 50512 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59677 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 50771 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 46254 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Budget Committee meeting on the 2026 state budget scheduled for December 3 - MP

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The Verkhovna Rada meeting has been postponed to 12:00 on December 3 due to the Budget Committee meeting scheduled for 9:00. MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that this is related to the budget discussion and an attempt to gather votes.

Budget Committee meeting on the 2026 state budget scheduled for December 3 - MP

A meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget is scheduled for 9 AM on Wednesday, December 3. Due to this, the parliamentary session has been postponed to 12 PM. This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, as reported by UNN.

While meetings between the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance, and the head of the budget committee with various factions regarding the budget are ongoing... The budget committee meeting is scheduled for tomorrow morning (9:00 AM), and the Rada session has been moved from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. So, they are hoping to gather enough votes.

- Zhelezniak reported.

Recall

On December 2, during a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, a group of deputies blocked the rostrum. Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced a break in the session.

In the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, according to preliminary information, the draft State Budget for 2026 will be considered on Wednesday, December 3.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Yaroslav Zheleznyak