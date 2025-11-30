Turkey unable to tow damaged tanker KAIROS: massive oil spill reported

Turkish rescuers cannot tow the KAIROS tanker, which was blown up by Ukrainian naval drones, to shore. The vessel was used to transport Russian oil products. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".

Details

According to satellite images, a Turkish rescue vessel is constantly working near the KAIROS tanker, which was flying the Gambian flag and is part of Russia's shadow fleet. However, over the past day, the tanker has shifted 18 kilometers north - further from the Turkish coast, which complicates its towing.

The tanker was attacked by Ukrainian drones on Friday evening, 52 miles from the Bosphorus. After the explosion, a strong fire broke out on board.

The monitoring group "Crimean Wind" reports a significant oil spill. The slick stretched for 16 kilometers from east to west and 4.5 kilometers from north to south.

The Turkish Ministry of Transport previously announced a fire on the 274-meter tanker, which was en route from Egypt to a Russian port. The crew was evacuated from the vessel.

Russia uses shadow fleet tankers to transport oil and oil products from Black Sea ports in Novorossiysk, Pivdenna Ozeriivka, Tuapse, and Taman.

Turkish services continue to monitor the situation around the KAIROS tanker. The oil spill and the drifting of the vessel pose risks to the environment and navigation in the region.

Recall

Two tankers, Kairos and Virat, which were transporting Russian oil and were under sanctions, exploded off the coast of Turkey in the Black Sea. The causes of the incidents are unknown, and a rescue operation is underway.