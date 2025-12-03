$42.330.01
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
12:41 PM • 6906 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 11105 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 15378 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 19156 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 26819 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 34615 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 29014 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 39015 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75680 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Ukrainian Karina Ayrapetyan won silver at the World Para Karate Championship in Cairo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Karina Ayrapetyan, the sole representative of Ukraine at the 2025 World Karate Championship, won a silver medal in the para-karate competition in the K30 category. In the final, the Lviv native faced Fatima Mahmoud from Egypt, where the judges awarded the victory to her opponent.

Ukrainian Karina Ayrapetyan won silver at the World Para Karate Championship in Cairo

The sole representative of Ukraine at the 2025 World Karate Championship, Karina Ayrapetyan, won a silver medal in the parakarate competition. The Lviv native, who competed in the K30 category – wheelchair kata among women, confidently passed all stages to the final, where she met the host of the tournament. This was reported by the Ukrainian Karate Federation, writes UNN.

Details

In the decisive match, the judges awarded the victory to Egypt's Fatima Mahmoud, although, as noted by the Ukrainian Karate Federation, this decision was at least controversial, given the performances of both athletes.

Russian and Belarusian skiers allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics in neutral status02.12.25, 15:47 • 2434 views

The Karate Federation stated that this silver medal is another victory in the brilliant career of the 33-year-old athlete. Karina Ayrapetyan (or Knarik) started practicing karate in 2015, seven years after suffering a severe spinal injury that confined her to a wheelchair. Already in 2016, just nine months after training, she sensationally became a world champion.

I really like sports, movement, and I got into karate. And when I saw that I was good at something, I wanted to take up parakarate seriously. It's already a way of life. It's close to my spirit. I enjoy what I do 

– Karina explained her success.

During her career, Master of Sports of International Class Karina Ayrapetyan has repeatedly won awards at major tournaments, including silver medals at European championships and medals at world championships. Despite her injury, she also started a family, gave birth to a child, and even engaged in modeling, demonstrating an unbreakable spirit.

NOC selected the best athletes of November 2025: the names of the winners were announced01.12.25, 16:18 • 2928 views

Stepan Haftko

Sports
Cairo
Egypt