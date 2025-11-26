$42.400.03
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: first phase of truce nearing end

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

After Hamas handed over the remains of an Israeli hostage the day before, in response, the Israelis handed over the remains of 15 Palestinians to Gaza. The transfer took place as part of the ceasefire agreement, the first phase of which is nearing its end.

Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: first phase of truce nearing end
Photo: AP

Israel handed over the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza as part of the current ceasefire agreement, as its first phase is effectively coming to an end. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The transfer took place after Hamas returned the remains of an Israeli hostage. The International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed that it helped deliver the bodies to Gaza. At the same time, the remains of two other people - an Israeli and a Thai citizen - remain in the sector. Hamas stated that it is "strongly committed to fulfilling its part of the agreement and returning both of them."

Israel once again received human remains of hostages handed over by militants in Gaza25.11.25, 20:05 • 3500 views

In parallel, mediators from Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt in Cairo are discussing the second stage of the truce, which involves the deployment of International Stabilization Forces and the creation of a body to govern Gaza. Indonesia has already announced its readiness to send up to 20,000 peacekeepers.

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

The situation on the ground remains difficult: most Palestinians are still displaced, dependent on aid, and reconstruction is progressing minimally.

Hamas informed the US about the termination of the Gaza truce agreement - media23.11.25, 13:17 • 10941 view

