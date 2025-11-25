Israel once again received human remains of hostages handed over by militants in Gaza

Israel on Tuesday reported receiving another batch of human remains that Palestinian militants handed over to the Red Cross. It is currently unknown whether they belong to the three hostages who remain in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the remains would be sent for forensic examination and identification. This transfer took place as part of a fragile ceasefire agreed last month, which has so far held despite mutual accusations of violations.

Hamas handed over bodies of two hostages to Israel after Gaza truce collapsed

Palestinian Islamic Jihad reported that the remains were found earlier this week in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on October 10, militants returned 25 bodies of hostages to Israel. The remaining hostages include two Israelis and one Thai citizen. In response, Israel transferred the bodies of 330 Palestinians to Gaza, most of whom remain unidentified.

Hamas announced the transfer of the body of an Israeli soldier found among the hostages in Gaza

Hamas claims it has been unable to reach all the remains due to rubble created after Israel's two-year offensive. In response, Israel accused the militants of delaying and warned of a possible resumption of military operations or suspension of humanitarian aid if all remains are not returned.

Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar discuss second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal - Media