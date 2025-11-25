Israel once again received human remains of hostages handed over by militants in Gaza

$42.370.10
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
03:19 PM • 11305 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 12502 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 12322 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 11850 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 11952 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 12335 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 24270 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 13384 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 11555 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attackNovember 25, 08:07 AM • 28822 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 47620 views
Russian attack on Ukraine on November 25: Russian drone fell on a house in MoldovaPhotoNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 4024 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in NovemberNovember 25, 09:24 AM • 20527 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 7340 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 24270 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 34443 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 86168 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 114965 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 104160 views
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 7428 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 47660 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 67412 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 68409 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 75575 views
Israel once again received human remains of hostages handed over by militants in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Israel received another batch of human remains from Palestinian militants via the Red Cross. The remains will be sent for forensic examination for identification, but it is unknown whether they belong to the three hostages who remain in the Gaza Strip.

Israel once again received human remains of hostages handed over by militants in Gaza

Israel on Tuesday reported receiving another batch of human remains that Palestinian militants handed over to the Red Cross. It is currently unknown whether they belong to the three hostages who remain in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the remains would be sent for forensic examination and identification. This transfer took place as part of a fragile ceasefire agreed last month, which has so far held despite mutual accusations of violations.

Hamas handed over bodies of two hostages to Israel after Gaza truce collapsed30.10.25, 23:53 • 3306 views

Palestinian Islamic Jihad reported that the remains were found earlier this week in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on October 10, militants returned 25 bodies of hostages to Israel. The remaining hostages include two Israelis and one Thai citizen. In response, Israel transferred the bodies of 330 Palestinians to Gaza, most of whom remain unidentified.

Hamas announced the transfer of the body of an Israeli soldier found among the hostages in Gaza04.11.25, 16:37 • 2805 views

Hamas claims it has been unable to reach all the remains due to rubble created after Israel's two-year offensive. In response, Israel accused the militants of delaying and warned of a possible resumption of military operations or suspension of humanitarian aid if all remains are not returned.

Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar discuss second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal - Media25.11.25, 19:11 • 748 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Israel
Qatar
Benjamin Netanyahu
Turkey
Egypt