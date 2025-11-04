Hamas announced the transfer of the body of an Israeli soldier found among the hostages in Gaza

The armed wing of the Hamas group announced that it had found the body of an Israeli soldier previously held hostage in the Gaza Strip and was preparing to hand it over to Israel. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Hamas, the body was found in the Shuja'iyya area, east of Gaza City, after the Israeli side allowed access to the site for Hamas search teams and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The handover of the body is taking place within the framework of the ceasefire agreement, which has been in effect since October 10, under which the group has already returned 20 living hostages in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas stated that it continues to search for the remaining dead, but "widespread destruction complicates the discovery of bodies."

Currently, the group has handed over 20 of the 28 bodies of hostages, while Israel has returned 270 bodies of Palestinians killed since the beginning of the war.

Despite the current truce, the situation remains tense: the Israeli army reported strikes on militants who allegedly violated the line of troop withdrawal, while the Gaza Ministry of Health announced new civilian casualties.

