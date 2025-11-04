Hamas announced the transfer of the body of an Israeli soldier found among the hostages in Gaza

ukenru
03:06 PM • 1716 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 9048 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12522 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 11725 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
11:55 AM • 13374 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 13558 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 20135 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42739 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 24119 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 81118 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Oil prices fell amid oversupply fears after OPEC+ production plansNovember 4, 06:25 AM • 10007 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 37103 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 29183 views
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MPPhoto10:24 AM • 6568 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 13340 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 9048 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 6656 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12522 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42739 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 37415 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
David Beckham
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Romania
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 13600 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 29433 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 28195 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 32382 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 41934 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
"Kalibr" (missile family)
9K720 Iskander

Hamas announced the transfer of the body of an Israeli soldier found among the hostages in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

Hamas has found the body of an Israeli soldier in the Gaza Strip and is preparing to transfer it to Israel. This is happening as part of a ceasefire agreement, under which Hamas has already returned 20 live hostages.

Hamas announced the transfer of the body of an Israeli soldier found among the hostages in Gaza

The armed wing of the Hamas group announced that it had found the body of an Israeli soldier previously held hostage in the Gaza Strip and was preparing to hand it over to Israel. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Hamas, the body was found in the Shuja'iyya area, east of Gaza City, after the Israeli side allowed access to the site for Hamas search teams and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Israel said the remains of three people returned from Gaza are not the bodies of hostages01.11.25, 20:19 • 4680 views

The handover of the body is taking place within the framework of the ceasefire agreement, which has been in effect since October 10, under which the group has already returned 20 living hostages in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas stated that it continues to search for the remaining dead, but "widespread destruction complicates the discovery of bodies."

Hamas returned the bodies of three more deceased hostages to Israel02.11.25, 23:55 • 4230 views

Currently, the group has handed over 20 of the 28 bodies of hostages, while Israel has returned 270 bodies of Palestinians killed since the beginning of the war.

Despite the current truce, the situation remains tense: the Israeli army reported strikes on militants who allegedly violated the line of troop withdrawal, while the Gaza Ministry of Health announced new civilian casualties.

US circulates draft resolution on security forces in Gaza in UN Security Council - Axios04.11.25, 11:50 • 1770 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
United Nations Security Council
Israel
International Committee of the Red Cross
Reuters
Gaza City
Gaza Strip