Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar discuss second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal - Media

On Tuesday, November 25, officials from Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar met in Egypt to discuss moving to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, on Tuesday in Cairo, the head of Turkish intelligence met with his Egyptian counterpart and the Qatari foreign minister to discuss moving to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and intensifying joint efforts in coordination with the United States.

During the meeting, they also agreed to continue strengthening coordination and cooperation with the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) to remove all obstacles to ensure the continuity of the ceasefire and prevent further violations. - a source reported.

The parties also discussed countering Israel's violations of the agreement.

Recall

On Sunday, November 23, Israel launched a strike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, stating that its target was the chief of staff of Hezbollah.