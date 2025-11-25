Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar discuss second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal - Media

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
04:32 PM • 2500 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
03:19 PM • 8284 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 10864 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 10795 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 10641 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 11491 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 11988 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 23047 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 13219 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 11425 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.7m/s
84%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman LeavittNovember 25, 07:26 AM • 33270 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhotoNovember 25, 07:40 AM • 36285 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspaceNovember 25, 07:50 AM • 39554 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealedNovember 25, 08:01 AM • 53559 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 45956 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 23049 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 33305 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 85247 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 113906 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 103272 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 6144 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 46000 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 66962 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 67981 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 75164 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Financial Times

Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar discuss second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Officials from Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar met in Cairo to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. They agreed to strengthen coordination and cooperation to ensure the continuity of the truce and counter violations by Israel.

Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar discuss second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal - Media

On Tuesday, November 25, officials from Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar met in Egypt to discuss moving to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, on Tuesday in Cairo, the head of Turkish intelligence met with his Egyptian counterpart and the Qatari foreign minister to discuss moving to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and intensifying joint efforts in coordination with the United States.

During the meeting, they also agreed to continue strengthening coordination and cooperation with the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) to remove all obstacles to ensure the continuity of the ceasefire and prevent further violations.

- a source reported.

The parties also discussed countering Israel's violations of the agreement.

Recall

On Sunday, November 23, Israel launched a strike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, stating that its target was the chief of staff of Hezbollah.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters
Lebanon
Cairo
Qatar
Turkey
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip