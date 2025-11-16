Israel restricts humanitarian aid to Gaza, violating international law - The Guardian

In violation of international law, Israel continues to impose restrictions on the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip, where the population still faces critical shortages of food and vital goods as winter approaches. The Guardian writes about this, UNN reports.

Thus, according to Natalie Boucly, Deputy Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the entire world, including the EU and the US, must increase pressure on the Israeli government to ensure an unrestricted flow of aid to Gaza.

She emphasized that UNRWA has enough food, tents, and other essential items to equip up to 6,000 trucks.

As winter approaches and hunger continues to grip the population, it is crucial that all this aid is immediately delivered to Gaza. Our supplies can feed... the entire population for approximately three months. And it is standing outside (in Jordan and Egypt - ed.) and cannot arrive. And this applies to other UN agencies, as restrictions and deterrent measures are still in place. - Boucly said.

She estimated that no more than half of the 500-600 trucks needed daily to deliver to the enclave were getting through. Boucly argues that Israel, as an occupying power, "is not complying with international humanitarian law and international human rights law," citing the Fourth Geneva Convention, as well as a recent advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice stating that Israel must provide the population of the occupied Palestinian territory with "essential means of daily use."

According to Reuters, the return of Hamas control is becoming increasingly apparent in Gaza, despite ongoing international negotiations on post-war settlement. Residents report an increased influence of the group on economic and administrative processes, while foreign states insist on its disarmament and withdrawal from power.

