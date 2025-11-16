$42.060.00
November 15, 05:21 PM • 12362 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 26513 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 35794 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 34476 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 48295 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 43133 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 37353 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 28957 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 19254 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 73983 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Israel restricts humanitarian aid to Gaza, violating international law - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

Israel continues to restrict the flow of aid to Gaza, leading to a critical shortage of food and goods, despite the approaching winter. UNRWA Deputy Commissioner-General Natalie Boucly calls for increased pressure on Israel to ensure an unrestricted flow of aid.

Israel restricts humanitarian aid to Gaza, violating international law - The Guardian

In violation of international law, Israel continues to impose restrictions on the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip, where the population still faces critical shortages of food and vital goods as winter approaches. The Guardian writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, according to Natalie Boucly, Deputy Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the entire world, including the EU and the US, must increase pressure on the Israeli government to ensure an unrestricted flow of aid to Gaza.

She emphasized that UNRWA has enough food, tents, and other essential items to equip up to 6,000 trucks.

As winter approaches and hunger continues to grip the population, it is crucial that all this aid is immediately delivered to Gaza. Our supplies can feed... the entire population for approximately three months. And it is standing outside (in Jordan and Egypt - ed.) and cannot arrive. And this applies to other UN agencies, as restrictions and deterrent measures are still in place.

- Boucly said.

She estimated that no more than half of the 500-600 trucks needed daily to deliver to the enclave were getting through. Boucly argues that Israel, as an occupying power, "is not complying with international humanitarian law and international human rights law," citing the Fourth Geneva Convention, as well as a recent advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice stating that Israel must provide the population of the occupied Palestinian territory with "essential means of daily use."

Recall

According to Reuters, the return of Hamas control is becoming increasingly apparent in Gaza, despite ongoing international negotiations on post-war settlement. Residents report an increased influence of the group on economic and administrative processes, while foreign states insist on its disarmament and withdrawal from power.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
