Egypt restores historic Cairo district, preserving ancient facades
A large-scale reconstruction of the Darb al-Labbana district under the Saladin Citadel is underway in Cairo. Restorers are restoring buildings, preserving historical facades and street plans, and integrating modern communications.
In Cairo, restorers have begun a large-scale reconstruction of the dilapidated Darb al-Labbana district, located beneath the eight-hundred-year-old Citadel of Saladin. The project aims to restore residential buildings while preserving historical street plans and facades, according to a local publication cited by Reuters, writes UNN.
It's a miniature, modern version of the old one
According to him, half of the buildings in the district were completely destroyed, and another 20% were half-destroyed. The remaining structures were uninhabitable.
Restorers dismantle old houses, number the stones, and erect new structures using materials from the original buildings. At the same time, modern communications are installed — sewerage, water supply, and power grids, and foundations are strengthened. Residents are offered temporary housing or compensation until the work is completed.
The Darb al-Labbana district, which has preserved streets in the form of a French map from Napoleon's time, is part of Cairo's historical heritage and the original endowment of the Bimaristan al-Mu'ayyad hospital, built in 1420. The restoration project is planned to be used as a model for other neglected areas of the city.
