Egypt restores historic Cairo district, preserving ancient facades

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
06:10 PM • 12202 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
04:13 PM • 19611 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 21592 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 30853 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 19802 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 15237 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM • 15395 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
November 19, 12:10 PM • 16282 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 21889 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18784 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
84%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhotoNovember 19, 11:26 AM • 29031 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 31860 views
Representatives of the "Servant of the People" faction issued a statement on the creation of a coalition and a government of national resilience: what is it aboutNovember 19, 12:37 PM • 4084 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 20739 views
The grandson of the famous Ukrainian politician Levko Lukyanenko died in battles with Russian occupiers02:27 PM • 11828 views
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 30854 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 20742 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 31863 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 44309 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 44199 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
Turkey
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 35776 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 34098 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 35142 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 52063 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 44575 views
Actual
Technology
Kh-101
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times

Egypt restores historic Cairo district, preserving ancient facades

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1330 views

A large-scale reconstruction of the Darb al-Labbana district under the Saladin Citadel is underway in Cairo. Restorers are restoring buildings, preserving historical facades and street plans, and integrating modern communications.

Egypt restores historic Cairo district, preserving ancient facades
Photo: Reuters

In Cairo, restorers have begun a large-scale reconstruction of the dilapidated Darb al-Labbana district, located beneath the eight-hundred-year-old Citadel of Saladin. The project aims to restore residential buildings while preserving historical street plans and facades, according to a local publication cited by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

It's a miniature, modern version of the old one

— said architect-engineer Nairi Hampikian, who consulted on the project. 

According to him, half of the buildings in the district were completely destroyed, and another 20% were half-destroyed. The remaining structures were uninhabitable.

Restorers dismantle old houses, number the stones, and erect new structures using materials from the original buildings. At the same time, modern communications are installed — sewerage, water supply, and power grids, and foundations are strengthened. Residents are offered temporary housing or compensation until the work is completed.

New Egyptian Museum restricts access due to excessive excitement: tickets will not be easy17.11.25, 15:12 • 4868 views

The Darb al-Labbana district, which has preserved streets in the form of a French map from Napoleon's time, is part of Cairo's historical heritage and the original endowment of the Bimaristan al-Mu'ayyad hospital, built in 1420. The restoration project is planned to be used as a model for other neglected areas of the city.

Egypt announced the US authorities' handover of 36 stolen historical artifacts07.11.25, 15:59 • 3155 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Energy
Electricity
Reuters
Cairo
Egypt