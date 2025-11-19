Egypt restores historic Cairo district, preserving ancient facades

Photo: Reuters

In Cairo, restorers have begun a large-scale reconstruction of the dilapidated Darb al-Labbana district, located beneath the eight-hundred-year-old Citadel of Saladin. The project aims to restore residential buildings while preserving historical street plans and facades, according to a local publication cited by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

It's a miniature, modern version of the old one — said architect-engineer Nairi Hampikian, who consulted on the project.

According to him, half of the buildings in the district were completely destroyed, and another 20% were half-destroyed. The remaining structures were uninhabitable.

Restorers dismantle old houses, number the stones, and erect new structures using materials from the original buildings. At the same time, modern communications are installed — sewerage, water supply, and power grids, and foundations are strengthened. Residents are offered temporary housing or compensation until the work is completed.

New Egyptian Museum restricts access due to excessive excitement: tickets will not be easy

The Darb al-Labbana district, which has preserved streets in the form of a French map from Napoleon's time, is part of Cairo's historical heritage and the original endowment of the Bimaristan al-Mu'ayyad hospital, built in 1420. The restoration project is planned to be used as a model for other neglected areas of the city.

Egypt announced the US authorities' handover of 36 stolen historical artifacts