18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
03:26 PM • 15765 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
03:01 PM • 14749 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and Ukrainians
December 13, 01:58 PM • 15459 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 14756 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 12250 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 13543 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 14295 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 12787 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs
December 13, 08:44 AM • 13192 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Publications
Exclusives
It was a blow to food security: Zelenskyy on Russia's attack on a civilian vessel in the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Russia's attack on the civilian Turkish vessel VIVA in the Black Sea, which was transporting food to Egypt. This incident is regarded as a threat to food security and a challenge to the global community.

It was a blow to food security: Zelenskyy on Russia's attack on a civilian vessel in the Black Sea

Today, Russia struck another civilian vessel in the Black Sea – in fact, it was a blow to food security. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Today, all day long, there have been reports from the regions, primarily from Odesa, after Russian strikes. Restoration is ongoing. It's not easy, but all necessary forces are involved. I instructed government officials to accelerate the repair processes and the supply of necessary equipment as much as possible.

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, today Russia also struck another civilian vessel in the Black Sea – in fact, it was a blow to food security.

The owner of the vessel is Turkey, the cargo is food. Striking such vessels, which have no relation to the war, is a direct challenge by Russia to the whole world. We will discuss with partners how to react to this. There will be a reaction.

- emphasized the Head of State.

Occupiers attacked with Shaheds and ballistic missiles: a worker was wounded in Odesa port, a ferry under the Turkish flag was damaged in Chornomorsk12.12.25, 19:07 • 3608 views

Recall

Today, the Russian army once again attacked a civilian vessel - it launched a targeted strike with a UAV on the Turkish vessel VIVA, which was heading to Egypt with sunflower oil on board.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Egypt
Ukraine
Odesa