It was a blow to food security: Zelenskyy on Russia's attack on a civilian vessel in the Black Sea

Today, Russia struck another civilian vessel in the Black Sea – in fact, it was a blow to food security. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Today, all day long, there have been reports from the regions, primarily from Odesa, after Russian strikes. Restoration is ongoing. It's not easy, but all necessary forces are involved. I instructed government officials to accelerate the repair processes and the supply of necessary equipment as much as possible. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, today Russia also struck another civilian vessel in the Black Sea – in fact, it was a blow to food security.

The owner of the vessel is Turkey, the cargo is food. Striking such vessels, which have no relation to the war, is a direct challenge by Russia to the whole world. We will discuss with partners how to react to this. There will be a reaction. - emphasized the Head of State.

Occupiers attacked with Shaheds and ballistic missiles: a worker was wounded in Odesa port, a ferry under the Turkish flag was damaged in Chornomorsk

Recall

Today, the Russian army once again attacked a civilian vessel - it launched a targeted strike with a UAV on the Turkish vessel VIVA, which was heading to Egypt with sunflower oil on board.