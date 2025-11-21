Montenegro promises to tighten visa regime for Russians as part of European integration

$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
05:29 AM • 24 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
04:07 AM • 4274 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
01:12 AM • 3560 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
November 20, 10:25 PM • 11981 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 17321 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
November 20, 08:30 PM • 17911 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
November 20, 05:57 PM • 27495 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 44876 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 37569 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 57804 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.5m/s
94%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy's meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction has concludedNovember 20, 08:00 PM • 12434 views
White House: Plan to end war between Ukraine and Russia acceptable to both sidesNovember 20, 09:03 PM • 4674 views
SBU detained GRU informant who was adjusting Russian bombardments of LymanNovember 20, 10:52 PM • 3578 views
occupiers launch ID MAX system for total surveillance in temporarily occupied territoriesNovember 20, 11:10 PM • 5440 views
Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US04:00 AM • 4142 views
Publications
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 43752 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 57803 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locationsNovember 20, 01:38 PM • 64764 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 66933 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are sayingNovember 20, 12:24 PM • 66960 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Emmanuel Macron
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Ternopil
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 30928 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 45106 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 67310 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 63771 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 64607 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
ChatGPT
9K720 Iskander
The Diplomat

Montenegro promises to tighten visa regime for Russians as part of European integration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

Montenegro plans to align its visa policy with EU standards, which is a requirement for accession to the European Union. The country will tighten visa rules for Russian citizens, who can currently travel without a visa for up to 30 days.

Montenegro promises to tighten visa regime for Russians as part of European integration

Montenegro plans to align its visa policy with EU standards, which is one of the requirements for accession to the European Union. As part of this, the country will tighten visa rules for Russian citizens. Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić spoke about this in an interview with Euronews, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Balkan state expects to join the EU by 2028, and the process of bringing national legislation into line with European standards is currently underway.

Spajić emphasized that Montenegro fully adheres to the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy, including visa matters.

Even without member status and the corresponding benefits, we behave like a member state [of the European Union]

- stated the Prime Minister.

He acknowledged that tourism plays a significant role in Montenegro's economy. However, the country will soon fully adapt its visa policy to EU standards. For example, in October, Montenegro abolished visa-free travel for citizens of Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kuwait, and Egypt.

Currently, Russian citizens can travel to Montenegro without a visa for up to 30 days. In contrast, the EU banned the issuance of multiple-entry Schengen visas to Russians in early November. Now they will only be issued single-entry visas, with the exception of certain humanitarian cases.

This means that each time Russians want to travel to the EU, they will have to submit a new application, which allows for thorough vetting of applicants and reduces potential security risks.

Some categories of Russians will still be able to obtain multiple-entry visas: these include close relatives residing in the EU, family members of EU citizens, transport workers, dissidents, and employees of public organizations.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the need for diplomatic work with all EU members. According to him, it is necessary to convince all 27 member states that it is in their national interest to see Montenegro as part of the bloc.

We need all 27 member states to feel, to genuinely believe, that it is in their national interest to see Montenegro as part of the EU. We must convince them of this. We cannot relax.

- explained Spajić.

Particular attention in the interview was paid to the issue of the rule of law, which traditionally receives close scrutiny regarding Balkan countries. The Prime Minister reported on progress in reforms, including the closure of Chapter 5 of the negotiation process, which concerns public procurement.

"Again, we have much more to do. We must demonstrate that we are doing a great deal of work in the context of the rule of law," Spajić emphasized.

EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas07.11.25, 12:23 • 26327 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Milojko Spajić
Montenegro
Uzbekistan
European Union
Armenia
Kuwait
Egypt