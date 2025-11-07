EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas

The EU is tightening visa rules for Russian citizens due to security risks - from now on, Russians will no longer be able to obtain multiple-entry "Schengen" visas, the European Commission announced, UNN writes.

Details

"The European Commission is tightening visa rules for Russian citizens due to increasing security risks caused by Russia's unprovoked and unjustified aggressive war against Ukraine, including the weaponization of migration, acts of sabotage, and potential visa abuse," the statement said.

From now on, Russian citizens will no longer be able to obtain multiple-entry visas. This means that Russian citizens will have to apply for a new visa each time they plan a trip to the EU, which will allow for thorough and frequent checks of applicants to reduce any potential security risk. - the European Commission reported.

"Under the new provisions, all visa applications submitted by citizens of the Russian Federation will be subject to enhanced scrutiny procedures and more thorough checks. This will contribute to the integrity and security of the Schengen area," said EU Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner.

The goal, it is reported, is to reduce threats to public order and internal security, while allowing for exceptions in limited and justified cases, such as independent journalists and human rights defenders, ensuring consistent application of visas across all member states and preventing their circumvention.

"Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine has created the most dangerous security environment in Europe in decades. We are currently facing unprecedented drone disruptions and sabotage on our territory. We must protect our citizens. Now, stricter rules will apply to Russian citizens who require a visa to travel to the EU. Entry to the EU and free movement within its territory is a privilege, not a given," said the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas.

It is reported that this decision is based on a joint assessment by the member states within the framework of local Schengen cooperation in Russia and after approval by all member states in the Visa Committee.

