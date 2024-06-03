Italy is likely to send a second SAMP/T system to Ukraine - mass media

Italy is likely to send Ukraine a second SAMP/T air defense system. This is reported by Reuters with reference to a source, reports UNN.

Rome and Paris jointly installed the first system in 2023, but in recent months Ukraine has repeatedly called on partners to provide more air defense assistance as it faces a growing barrage of attacks on cities and energy infrastructure.

Reuters, citing a source, reports that Italy is preparing to ship the SAMP/T System, which is deployed in Kuwait, but should soon return to Italy.

However, the source did not name the timing of any delivery.

As Reuters reminds, since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Italy has approved eight support packages for the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The air defense system is likely to be part of the ninth package, which may be approved in the near future," the source added.

Addition

On May 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address announced a lot of communication with partners regarding the supply of new air defense systems and joint production facilities to Ukraine, and in particular drone production.

Zelensky also reportedthat Ukraine and Spain had agreed to strengthen air defense.