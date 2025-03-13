Kuwait has released a group of American prisoners, including military contractors
Kuwait released a group of American prisoners, including military contractors, who had been detained on drug-related charges. The release took place after a visit by a US special envoy.
Details
The release was the result of a recent visit by Adam Boehler, Special Envoy of President Donald Trump's Administration for Hostage Affairs, as well as continued efforts by the U.S. government to return Americans held in prisons abroad.
According to Jonathan Franks, this release is seen "as a gesture of goodwill between two allies." He said his clients maintain their innocence.
My clients and their families are grateful to the government of Kuwait for this kind humanitarian gesture
Kuwait is expected to release other Americans represented by Franks later.
The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The names of the released prisoners have not yet been released.
For reference
Kuwait, a small, oil-rich country bordering Iraq and Saudi Arabia and located near Iran, is an important U.S. ally outside of NATO. Foreign Minister Marco Rubio recently highlighted this alliance, saying the United States "remains steadfast in its support for Kuwait's sovereignty and the well-being of its people."
The countries have a close military partnership dating back to 1991, when the United States launched the Persian Gulf War to expel Iraqi forces after dictator Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. There are currently about 13,500 U.S. troops in Kuwait.
However, Kuwait has also held many American military contractors on drug charges, in some cases for years. Their families say their loved ones have been abused while in prison in the country, where alcohol is prohibited and strict drug laws are in place.
Others criticize Kuwaiti police for bringing false charges and fabricating evidence against detainees — charges that have not been substantiated by the autocratic state.
