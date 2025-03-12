Negotiations between Israel and Hamas regarding a ceasefire: US envoy Witkoff arrives in Qatar
Steve Witkoff has joined negotiations between Israel and Hamas to extend the ceasefire in Gaza. Israel is hoping for a US proposal to extend the ceasefire for two months.
US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff has arrived in Qatar to join talks between Israel and Hamas aimed at extending the current fragile ceasefire in Gaza. This was reported by The Times of Israel, citing a source familiar with the matter, UNN reports.
Details
According to a source, Viktoff will meet with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Wednesday. Earlier, the diplomat praised Qatar for its "outstanding" mediation efforts, adding that Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also been helpful.
Israel hopes that the US will be able to make a proposal to extend the truce for about two months, during which Hamas will release about half of the living hostages
It is noted that Hamas has so far rejected this proposal, insisting that the parties adhere to the framework agreed in January.
The first phase of the three-stage ceasefire agreement on hostages ended on March 1 without an agreement on further stages that could ensure a final end to the war, but both sides have since refrained from resuming full-scale fighting
At the same time, according to analysts, the likelihood of Hamas agreeing to an updated "Witkoff plan" to release 10 hostages on the first day of the extension of the ceasefire in Gaza for another 60 days remains low.
Recall
A few days ago, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen ordered the Israeli Electric Company to immediately stop supplying electricity to the Gaza Strip. In this way, Jerusalem is trying to increase pressure on the enclave, where 59 hostages kidnapped from Israel are still being held.