Occupiers attacked Donetsk region: there are casualties and wounded in Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka

Russian occupiers carried out new shelling of settlements in Donetsk Oblast – as a result of the strikes, there are casualties in Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

In Druzhkivka, Russians attacked civilian transport with FPV drones – injuring 6 people and damaging 3 cars. The enemy dropped an aerial bomb on Kostiantynivka: 2 people were killed and 1 was injured, an apartment building and a car were damaged.

The injured are receiving the necessary medical care. Responsible services are eliminating the consequences of the shelling - Filashkin noted.

