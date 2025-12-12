$42.270.01
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guarantees
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
Occupiers attacked Donetsk region: there are casualties and wounded in Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

As a result of shelling of Donetsk region by Russian occupiers, 2 people were killed and 7 were wounded. The strikes hit Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka.

Occupiers attacked Donetsk region: there are casualties and wounded in Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka

Russian occupiers carried out new shelling of settlements in Donetsk Oblast – as a result of the strikes, there are casualties in Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

Details

In Druzhkivka, Russians attacked civilian transport with FPV drones – injuring 6 people and damaging 3 cars. The enemy dropped an aerial bomb on Kostiantynivka: 2 people were killed and 1 was injured, an apartment building and a car were damaged.

The injured are receiving the necessary medical care. Responsible services are eliminating the consequences of the shelling

- Filashkin noted.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on December 12, explosions occurred in Odesa amid a warning from the Air Force about the threat of ballistic missile use.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Technology
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Druzhkivka
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast
Kostiantynivka
Odesa