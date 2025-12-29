Again, wishful thinking: Ukrainian military refutes Russian claims of control over part of Kostiantynivka

Fighters of the 19th Army Corps refuted Russia's statements about alleged control over part of Kostiantynivka and emphasized that they are destroying the enemy on the approaches to the troops, UNN reports.

The Kremlin is once again trying to pass off wishful thinking as reality and declares the "successes" of the Russian army on the battlefield. However, none of these claims are supported by facts. The assertion of alleged control over part of Kostiantynivka is also a myth. Our servicemen confidently hold the defense and destroy the enemy on the approaches to the city. - the message says.

The 19th Army Corps noted that Russia is trying to influence the international community with disinformation, especially during negotiations.

Capture of Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, Kostiantynivka, and Myrnohrad: Ukraine refutes Russian lies

But these attempts will have no result - except for increasing losses among the occupiers. We urge readers to check information and not be a tool in the hands of propagandists - the military summarized.

