220 combat engagements on the front: the enemy dropped over 100 guided aerial bombs - General Staff

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
05:28 PM • 8568 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 15311 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 17921 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 13779 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 16149 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 24058 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 27888 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 25212 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24483 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19967 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.6m/s
89%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and UkraineDecember 20, 01:37 PM • 22283 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 28545 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 14999 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 17738 views
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 9788 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 9960 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money05:00 PM • 17924 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 85158 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 60289 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 68365 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Luís Montenegro
Andriy Sybiha
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon07:10 PM • 1254 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida06:35 PM • 2282 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 17832 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 15103 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 28691 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Series
FIFA (video game series)

220 combat engagements on the front: the enemy dropped over 100 guided aerial bombs - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Since the beginning of December 20, 220 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. Russian invaders launched 42 air strikes, dropping 101 guided bombs, and used 1684 kamikaze drones.

220 combat engagements on the front: the enemy dropped over 100 guided aerial bombs - General Staff

Since the beginning of December 20, there have been 220 combat engagements at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched 42 air strikes, dropping 101 guided bombs.

In addition, they used 1684 kamikaze drones and carried out 2467 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kurskyi directions, there were nine attacks by Russian invaders. The enemy carried out 59 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 12 times in the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction in the areas of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Vovchansk, Prylipka and towards Izbytske and Hryhorivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy today carried out six offensive actions in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Nova Kruhliakivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy assault actions in the areas of Ridkodub, Novoiehorivka, Novovodyane, Zarichne, Serednie, Kolodiazi and towards Korovyn Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked ten times near Dronivka, Siversk, Vyyimka and towards Zakitne.

NSDC CCD: Putin's statements demonstrate that Russia is not interested in a real peaceful settlement of the war19.12.25, 14:21 • 3264 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried three times to advance on the positions of our defenders near Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, there were 18 combat engagements today. The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 60 times in the areas of Nykanorivka, Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, Dachne and towards Novopavlivka.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 128 occupiers were neutralized, 107 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a tank, an armored combat vehicle, ten units of automotive equipment, four satellite communication terminals, an electronic warfare system and three UAVs, and our defenders also hit 13 enemy personnel shelters.

- the General Staff reported.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks by the invaders in the areas of Filya, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Sosnivka, Verbove, Stepove, Vyshneve and Zlahoda, another combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried 13 times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Varvarivka, Zelene and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three attacks in the area of Shcherbaky and towards Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

Recall

On December 19, the Russian army lost at least 1090 servicemen, 37 artillery systems and 1 armored combat vehicle. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.12.25 amounted to about 1,195,610 people.

"Peace is better than war, but not at any cost": Zelenskyy stated that there is no agreement yet and indicated what is needed for its effectiveness20.12.25, 16:59 • 3662 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kupiansk