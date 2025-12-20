220 combat engagements on the front: the enemy dropped over 100 guided aerial bombs - General Staff

Since the beginning of December 20, there have been 220 combat engagements at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the Russian invaders launched 42 air strikes, dropping 101 guided bombs.

In addition, they used 1684 kamikaze drones and carried out 2467 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kurskyi directions, there were nine attacks by Russian invaders. The enemy carried out 59 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 12 times in the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction in the areas of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Vovchansk, Prylipka and towards Izbytske and Hryhorivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy today carried out six offensive actions in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Nova Kruhliakivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy assault actions in the areas of Ridkodub, Novoiehorivka, Novovodyane, Zarichne, Serednie, Kolodiazi and towards Korovyn Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked ten times near Dronivka, Siversk, Vyyimka and towards Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried three times to advance on the positions of our defenders near Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, there were 18 combat engagements today. The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 60 times in the areas of Nykanorivka, Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, Dachne and towards Novopavlivka.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 128 occupiers were neutralized, 107 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a tank, an armored combat vehicle, ten units of automotive equipment, four satellite communication terminals, an electronic warfare system and three UAVs, and our defenders also hit 13 enemy personnel shelters. - the General Staff reported.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks by the invaders in the areas of Filya, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Sosnivka, Verbove, Stepove, Vyshneve and Zlahoda, another combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried 13 times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Varvarivka, Zelene and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three attacks in the area of Shcherbaky and towards Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

Recall

On December 19, the Russian army lost at least 1090 servicemen, 37 artillery systems and 1 armored combat vehicle. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.12.25 amounted to about 1,195,610 people.

