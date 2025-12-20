"Peace is better than war, but not at any cost": Zelenskyy stated that there is no agreement yet and indicated what is needed for its effectiveness

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
02:15 PM • 2528 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
11:29 AM • 11965 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
10:44 AM • 15333 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
09:25 AM • 16531 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 17428 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 16316 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 23425 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 38225 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 27341 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 32885 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.5m/s
87%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Access to Trevi Fountain in Italy to become paidDecember 20, 05:32 AM • 5774 views
Putin's special envoy went to the US for talks on UkraineDecember 20, 05:57 AM • 17220 views
All tragic moments must not be forgotten: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not block the exhumation process in VolynDecember 20, 07:23 AM • 11215 views
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine01:37 PM • 7784 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 6386 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 71245 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 48461 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 56622 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 50459 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 75477 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Luís Montenegro
Bill Clinton
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 6834 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 23610 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 70584 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 51706 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 49213 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Sukhoi Su-27
Film
Financial Times

"Peace is better than war, but not at any cost": Zelenskyy stated that there is no agreement yet and indicated what is needed for its effectiveness

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated what is needed for a peace agreement to be effective. He emphasized that a just and lasting peace with strong security guarantees is important for Ukraine.

"Peace is better than war, but not at any cost": Zelenskyy stated that there is no agreement yet and indicated what is needed for its effectiveness

Peace is better than war, but not at any cost. A peace agreement exists when it is not only on paper, when it is signed by leaders, when the war is stopped - that means there is an agreement. Today there is no agreement, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, writes UNN.

Peace is better than war, but not at any cost, because we have already paid a high price. For us, a just, lasting peace is important, so that it cannot be violated by another desire of Putin or another Putin.

- said Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

The President emphasized that "yes, it is very important to have strong security guarantees for this, to make it impossible even to think about and physically be able to come to us with aggression again."

Therefore, it's not just an agreement, whether it's good or bad. The question is for whom, (...) for whom it's good, (...) for whom it's bad. I honestly don't want to characterize it. It may not exist. It doesn't exist today. There is no agreement today. It exists when it's not just on paper, when it's signed by leaders, when the war is stopped - that means there is an agreement.

- Zelenskyy noted.

And he pointed out: "Because, well, the Budapest Memorandum - I don't consider that to have been an agreement. I consider it to have been a piece of paper. Why? Because of the aggression, because our territories were occupied, and many people died. And this agreement did not protect us. So, I don't consider it, well, strong or effective. Therefore, for me, an agreement is not just about signing."

"Many things, there are several agreements, several documents, security guarantees from the United States of America and Europeans. Voted on, supported in Congress," the President pointed out.

According to him, "it is also necessary to know the details of what will happen if the 'Russians' come with aggression, start another war, how Americans, Europeans, how they will react." "How Ukrainians will react is already clear. How partners will react, what deterrence package Ukraine will have, what will be located on the territory of Ukraine, how our army will be equipped, how strong, what reserves we will have, what we can count on, what package of sanctions will be introduced simultaneously against the aggressor. That is why here it is not about 'agreement' - neither good nor bad. I believe that the agreement should be fair and effective for Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov20.12.25, 00:10 • 27341 view

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
United States Congress
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine