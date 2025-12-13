178 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
01:49 AM • 9970 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 19866 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 25804 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 25627 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 30478 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 36892 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 40999 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 48720 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 36956 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 24720 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3m/s
67%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian army repeatedly attacked Odesa region: port infrastructure damaged, fire broke outDecember 12, 09:48 PM • 10669 views
US special forces intercepted a vessel from China to Iran, seizing military cargo01:18 AM • 13415 views
Archaeologists in Turkey discover a vibrant 3rd-century fresco depicting JesusPhoto02:48 AM • 10236 views
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attackVideo04:32 AM • 12958 views
Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVA05:47 AM • 8254 views
Publications
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 20388 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 40994 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 36039 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 48716 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 81620 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Joe Biden
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Odesa Oblast
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 36039 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 27768 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 58308 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 48721 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 53466 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

178 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Over the past day, December 12, 178 combat engagements took place at the front, 42 of which were assault actions stopped in the Pokrovsk direction. Russian invaders lost 1,300 personnel, three tanks, and 283 UAVs.

178 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest

Over the past day, December 12, 178 combat engagements took place at the front. The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped 42 enemy assault actions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated December 13, 2025.

Details

It is noted that over the past day, 178 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 40 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used three missiles and dropped 103 guided bombs. In addition, 4687 kamikaze drones were used for attacks and 4061 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out, 116 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Dobropasove, Velykomykhailivka, Bratske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Rizdvyanka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit a UAV control point and two enemy command and observation posts.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 177 shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped five enemy attacks in the area of the settlements of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Kolodyazhne, Dvorichanske and in the direction of the settlement of Kolodyazhne.

In the Kupiansk direction, five attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka and towards Kurylovka and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 25 times, trying to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Serednie, Zarichne, Drobycheve and towards Druzhbivka, Novoserhiivka, Novyi Myr, Stavky, Oleksandrivka, Novoselivka, Lyman, Chervonyi Stav.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Torske, Siversk, Serebryanka, Pereyizne and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements took place in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the directions of the settlements of Pryvillia, Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 26 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 42 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Filiia and towards the settlements of Dorozhne, Bilytske, Myrnohrad, Novopavlivka, Sukhetske, Rivne, Hryshyne, Leontovychi.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Vorone, Pryvillia, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pryvilne, Zelenyi Hai and in the directions of the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Vyshneve, Rybne, Krasnohirske, Sosnivka, Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 17 Russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pryvillia, Solodke and towards Dobropillia, Huliaipole and Novyi Zaporizhzhia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Prymorske and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully conducted offensive actions four times in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1300 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized three tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 24 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, two air defense systems, 283 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 103 units of automotive equipment and two units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

The pace of Russian troop advances in Ukraine is the slowest in the last century. Despite statements by the Kremlin and some American politicians, Ukrainian military and experts deny the proximity of a breakthrough.

Zelenskyy visited the Kupyansk direction: "Results on the front ensure diplomatic success"12.12.25, 13:53 • 2694 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kupiansk