178 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest

Over the past day, December 12, 178 combat engagements took place at the front. The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped 42 enemy assault actions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated December 13, 2025.

It is noted that over the past day, 178 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 40 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used three missiles and dropped 103 guided bombs. In addition, 4687 kamikaze drones were used for attacks and 4061 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out, 116 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Dobropasove, Velykomykhailivka, Bratske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Rizdvyanka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit a UAV control point and two enemy command and observation posts.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 177 shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped five enemy attacks in the area of the settlements of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Kolodyazhne, Dvorichanske and in the direction of the settlement of Kolodyazhne.

In the Kupiansk direction, five attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka and towards Kurylovka and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 25 times, trying to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Serednie, Zarichne, Drobycheve and towards Druzhbivka, Novoserhiivka, Novyi Myr, Stavky, Oleksandrivka, Novoselivka, Lyman, Chervonyi Stav.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Torske, Siversk, Serebryanka, Pereyizne and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements took place in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the directions of the settlements of Pryvillia, Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 26 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 42 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Filiia and towards the settlements of Dorozhne, Bilytske, Myrnohrad, Novopavlivka, Sukhetske, Rivne, Hryshyne, Leontovychi.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Vorone, Pryvillia, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pryvilne, Zelenyi Hai and in the directions of the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Vyshneve, Rybne, Krasnohirske, Sosnivka, Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 17 Russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pryvillia, Solodke and towards Dobropillia, Huliaipole and Novyi Zaporizhzhia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Prymorske and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully conducted offensive actions four times in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1300 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized three tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 24 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, two air defense systems, 283 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 103 units of automotive equipment and two units of special equipment of the occupiers.

