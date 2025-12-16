More than half of the 151 battles on the front occurred in three directions: General Staff map

More than half of the 151 battles on the front line last day occurred in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivsk, and Kostiantynivsk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 16, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 151 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 90 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 220 guided bombs. In addition, 5,471 kamikaze drones were used for attacks, and 4,103 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements were carried out, 88 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of Ryzhivka, Sumy Oblast; Havrylivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one artillery piece, and two enemy command posts," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, one combat engagement took place. The enemy carried out 121 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped four enemy attacks in the Prylipka area and in the direction of Obukhivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, one attack by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled an enemy assault in the Pishchane area.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of Novoselivka, Serednie, Zarichne, and towards the settlements of Drobycheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryanka, Dronivka, Siversk, and in the direction of Svyato-Pokrovske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the aggressor carried out 20 attacks near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Novopavlivka, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 40 enemy assault actions in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and in the directions of Hryshyne, Toretske, Bilytske, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Yalta, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbove, Zlahoda, Pryvilne, Rybne, Zelenyi Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrogad, Solodke, Yehorivka, and in the direction of Oleksiivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 Russian attacks in the directions of Huliaipole, Dobropillia, and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried three times in vain to break through our defense towards Novoandriivka, Pavlivka, and in the area of Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one attempt by the occupiers to approach the positions of Ukrainian units in the Antonivka area ended in failure.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

