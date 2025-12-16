Russia lost 1,150 soldiers, a submarine, and 9 tanks in the war in Ukraine over the past day
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, December 15, Russian troops lost 1,150 servicemen, 9 tanks, and 1 submarine. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.12.25 amounted to about 1,190,620 personnel.
Over the past day, December 15, Russia lost 1,150 servicemen, 9 tanks, and 1 submarine in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.12.25 are estimated to be:
- personnel - about 1,190,620 (+1,150) people
- tanks - 11,421 (+9) units.
- armored combat vehicles - 23,737 (+6) units.
- artillery systems - 35,172 (+67) units.
- MLRS - 1,570 (+0) units.
- air defense systems - 1,261 (+0) units.
- aircraft - 432 (+0) units.
- helicopters - 347 (+0) units.
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 91,219 (+442) units.
- cruise missiles - 4,073 (+0) units.
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units.
- submarines - 2 (+1) units.
- automotive equipment and fuel tankers - 70,182 (+177) units.
- special equipment - 4,026 (+0) units.
The General Staff noted that the data is being updated.
Recall
Ukrainian troops have almost completely cleared Kupyansk of Russian occupiers. More than 30 Russian servicemen are blocked in the central city hospital, and several other groups are in the basements of residential buildings.
