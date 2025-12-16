Russia lost 1,150 soldiers, a submarine, and 9 tanks in the war in Ukraine over the past day

$42.190.08
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 2814 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
02:54 AM • 11524 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
02:00 AM • 8210 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
12:23 AM • 9878 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
12:04 AM • 8110 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 7076 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
December 15, 07:26 PM • 13591 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 41781 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in history
December 15, 03:05 PM • 35875 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 44252 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 40798 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 47886 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 95121 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 113023 views
Russia lost 1,150 soldiers, a submarine, and 9 tanks in the war in Ukraine over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

Over the past day, December 15, Russian troops lost 1,150 servicemen, 9 tanks, and 1 submarine. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.12.25 amounted to about 1,190,620 personnel.

Over the past day, December 15, Russia lost 1,150 servicemen, 9 tanks, and 1 submarine in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.12.25 are estimated to be:

  • personnel - about 1,190,620 (+1,150) people
    • tanks - 11,421 (+9) units.
      • armored combat vehicles - 23,737 (+6) units.
        • artillery systems - 35,172 (+67) units.
          • MLRS - 1,570 (+0) units.
            • air defense systems - 1,261 (+0) units.
              • aircraft - 432 (+0) units.
                • helicopters - 347 (+0) units.
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 91,219 (+442) units.
                    • cruise missiles - 4,073 (+0) units.
                      • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units.
                        • submarines - 2 (+1) units.
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tankers - 70,182 (+177) units.
                            • special equipment - 4,026 (+0) units.

                              The General Staff noted that the data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Ukrainian troops have almost completely cleared Kupyansk of Russian occupiers. More than 30 Russian servicemen are blocked in the central city hospital, and several other groups are in the basements of residential buildings.

                              Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia

                              Vita Zelenetska

