Over the past day, December 15, Russia lost 1,150 servicemen, 9 tanks, and 1 submarine in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.12.25 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 1,190,620 (+1,150) people

tanks - 11,421 (+9) units.

armored combat vehicles - 23,737 (+6) units.

artillery systems - 35,172 (+67) units.

MLRS - 1,570 (+0) units.

air defense systems - 1,261 (+0) units.

aircraft - 432 (+0) units.

helicopters - 347 (+0) units.

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 91,219 (+442) units.

cruise missiles - 4,073 (+0) units.

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units.

submarines - 2 (+1) units.

automotive equipment and fuel tankers - 70,182 (+177) units.

special equipment - 4,026 (+0) units.

The General Staff noted that the data is being updated.

