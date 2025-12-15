The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 71 times: 19 attacks have already been repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 71 times. On the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 25 attacks, 19 of which have already been repelled, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 55 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian military repelled three enemy assaults in the area of Prylipka and in the direction of Obukhivka.

One combat engagement with the enemy continues in the Kupyansk direction in the area of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled five enemy attacks. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the area of Novoselivka and towards the settlements of Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks — the occupiers' units tried to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Dronivka, and Siversk, and another battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian occupiers tried to storm the positions of our defenders 11 times near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, and towards Kostiantynivka, Novopavlivka, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka. Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 25 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filya, and in the directions of the settlements of Hryshyne and Novopavlivka. While restraining the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 19 attacks, and battles are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders tried to advance nine times to the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Yalta, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbove, Zlagoda, Pryvilne, Rybne, and in the direction of Oleksiivka. The enemy launched an airstrike on Havrylivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out eight assault actions, Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the directions of Huliaipole and Varvarivka. One combat engagement is ongoing. The enemy launched airstrikes on Huliaipole and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy advanced three times towards Novoandriivka, Pavlivka, and in the area of Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one unsuccessful attempt by the enemy to approach the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of Antonivka was recorded.

Russian army lost 710 servicemen in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine