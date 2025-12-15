The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 71 times: 19 attacks have already been repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

$42.190.08
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
Moscow attacked by drones: explosions heard, local airports suspended operations
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab wounds
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in Turkey
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detained
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual support
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storage
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual support
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter evenings
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearance
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the US
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 71 times: 19 attacks have already been repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

The enemy launched 71 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces, 25 of them in the Pokrovsk direction, where 19 attacks were repelled. In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 55 shellings were recorded, including MLRS.

The enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 71 times: 19 attacks have already been repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 71 times. On the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 25 attacks, 19 of which have already been repelled, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 55 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian military repelled three enemy assaults in the area of Prylipka and in the direction of Obukhivka.

One combat engagement with the enemy continues in the Kupyansk direction in the area of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled five enemy attacks. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the area of Novoselivka and towards the settlements of Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks — the occupiers' units tried to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Dronivka, and Siversk, and another battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian occupiers tried to storm the positions of our defenders 11 times near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, and towards Kostiantynivka, Novopavlivka, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka. Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 25 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filya, and in the directions of the settlements of Hryshyne and Novopavlivka. While restraining the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 19 attacks, and battles are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders tried to advance nine times to the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Yalta, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbove, Zlagoda, Pryvilne, Rybne, and in the direction of Oleksiivka. The enemy launched an airstrike on Havrylivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out eight assault actions, Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the directions of Huliaipole and Varvarivka. One combat engagement is ongoing. The enemy launched airstrikes on Huliaipole and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy advanced three times towards Novoandriivka, Pavlivka, and in the area of Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one unsuccessful attempt by the enemy to approach the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of Antonivka was recorded.

Russian army lost 710 servicemen in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Kostiantynivka