Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest: updated General Staff maps

On December 20, 235 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine summary.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 70 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 166 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3609 shellings, 94 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2833 kamikaze drones for attacks. - the summary says.

The General Staff clarified that air strikes affected, in particular, the areas of Izium, Kharkiv region; Dubovyky, Dnipropetrovsk region; Preobrazhenka, Zaporizhzhia region; Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region. At the same time, over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit an area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, nine combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out 104 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Vovchansk, Prylipka and towards Izbytske and Hryhorivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, six attacks by the occupiers took place. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Nova Kruhliakivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times, trying to advance in the areas of Ridkodub, Novoiehorivka, Novovodyane, Zarichne, Serednie, Kolodiazi and towards Korovyn Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled 12 assaults by the occupation forces near Dronivka, Siversk, Vyyimka and towards Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times near Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 72 combat engagements took place in the areas of Nykanorivka, Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, Dachne and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 19 enemy attempts to break through the defensive lines in the areas of Fylia, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Sosnivka, Verbove, Stepove, Vyshneve and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried to advance 17 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Varvarivka, Zelene and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Shcherbaky and towards Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1130 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized two tanks, an armored combat vehicle, 11 artillery systems, 116 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 68 units of automotive equipment and one unit of special equipment of the Russian occupiers.

