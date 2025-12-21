Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest: updated General Staff maps

$42.340.00
December 20, 05:28 PM • 17660 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 39653 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 40017 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 28906 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 27282 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 31250 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 34888 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 26228 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 25375 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20628 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Salary delays amid "military" economic growth: tens of thousands of families in Russia remain without income - intelligenceDecember 20, 09:31 PM • 7064 views
"One person thinks about himself, and an entire nation suffers": Zelenskyy on Hungary blocking Ukraine's EU accessionDecember 20, 09:59 PM • 3612 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine should not seek an alternative to the US to force Russia to end the warDecember 21, 12:05 AM • 5180 views
Putin's envoy revealed details of negotiations between Russia and the US in MiamiVideo01:11 AM • 15625 views
"Lies and propaganda": US intelligence commented on media reports about Putin's plans to seize all of Ukraine and part of Europe01:44 AM • 8540 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 23352 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 40011 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 92992 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 66545 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 74597 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 9026 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 11099 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 23664 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 36419 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 30295 views
Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest: updated General Staff maps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

On December 20, 235 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched 70 air strikes, dropping 166 guided bombs, and carried out 3609 shellings.

On December 20, 235 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine summary.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 70 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 166 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3609 shellings, 94 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2833 kamikaze drones for attacks.

- the summary says.

The General Staff clarified that air strikes affected, in particular, the areas of Izium, Kharkiv region; Dubovyky, Dnipropetrovsk region; Preobrazhenka, Zaporizhzhia region; Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region. At the same time, over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit an area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, nine combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out 104 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Vovchansk, Prylipka and towards Izbytske and Hryhorivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, six attacks by the occupiers took place. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the area of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Nova Kruhliakivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times, trying to advance in the areas of Ridkodub, Novoiehorivka, Novovodyane, Zarichne, Serednie, Kolodiazi and towards Korovyn Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled 12 assaults by the occupation forces near Dronivka, Siversk, Vyyimka and towards Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times near Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 72 combat engagements took place in the areas of Nykanorivka, Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, Dachne and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 19 enemy attempts to break through the defensive lines in the areas of Fylia, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Sosnivka, Verbove, Stepove, Vyshneve and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried to advance 17 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Varvarivka, Zelene and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Shcherbaky and towards Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1130 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized two tanks, an armored combat vehicle, 11 artillery systems, 116 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 68 units of automotive equipment and one unit of special equipment of the Russian occupiers.

Russia is conducting a strategic offensive in Ukraine and has increased its troop strength to 710,000 personnel for this purpose - Syrskyi17.12.25, 12:08 • 3364 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Izium
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Kostiantynivka
Kupiansk