200 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff reports fierce battles and massive shelling along the entire front line

As of the evening of December 21, the situation at the front remains tense. During the day, 200 combat engagements were recorded. Russian troops are actively using aviation and drones, having carried out over 2,500 shellings and used 1,779 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian positions and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The highest intensity of attacks is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy tried to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 47 times in the areas of Pokrovsk, Udachne, and Rodynske. According to preliminary data, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized over 100 occupiers here and destroyed a significant amount of equipment.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 104 occupiers were neutralized, 53 of whom were irrevocably. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one artillery system, 13 UAVs, significantly damaged three units of automotive equipment, and our defenders hit seven enemy personnel shelters. – stated in the General Staff report.

High activity also continues in the Kostiantynivka direction – there were 24 combat engagements. Battles continued near the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Kostiantynivka, and Rusyn Yar.

Overview of the situation in other areas

Slobozhansky and Kupyansk directions: the enemy attacked 16 times in the Vovchansk area and 6 more times near Kurylivka and Hlushkivka.

Lyman direction: defense forces repelled 15 assaults, four battles were still ongoing in the evening.

South: in the Orikhiv direction, 5 attacks were repelled, and near the Antonivsky bridge in Prydniprovya, two enemy attempts to approach our positions were unsuccessful.

