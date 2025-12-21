200 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff reports fierce battles and massive shelling along the entire front line

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
08:13 PM • 860 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 12277 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 22458 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 23989 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 38354 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 65897 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 71870 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 43939 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 37240 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 39019 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.4m/s
93%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy announced the need for consultations with European partners after the work of the Ukrainian team in the USADecember 21, 10:52 AM • 7614 views
Thousands gather on Sydney beach to honor victims of Jewish festival attackDecember 21, 11:51 AM • 4498 views
A new American reconnaissance aircraft was spotted over the Black Sea - Crimean WindPhotoDecember 21, 01:13 PM • 12905 views
Cases of leprosy recorded in Croatia and Romania: authorities assure there is no risk of spreadDecember 21, 01:14 PM • 5830 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 15187 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 15194 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 39643 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 71868 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 110390 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 80640 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Mark Rutte
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 15784 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 17802 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 30088 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 51112 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 35765 views
Actual
Social network
The Guardian
Technology
Heating
Gold

200 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff reports fierce battles and massive shelling along the entire front line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

200 combat engagements, over 2,500 shellings, and 1,779 kamikaze drones were recorded in 24 hours. The highest intensity of attacks was in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 47 times.

200 combat engagements in 24 hours: General Staff reports fierce battles and massive shelling along the entire front line

As of the evening of December 21, the situation at the front remains tense. During the day, 200 combat engagements were recorded. Russian troops are actively using aviation and drones, having carried out over 2,500 shellings and used 1,779 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian positions and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The highest intensity of attacks is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy tried to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 47 times in the areas of Pokrovsk, Udachne, and Rodynske. According to preliminary data, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized over 100 occupiers here and destroyed a significant amount of equipment.

Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest: updated General Staff maps21.12.25, 08:46 • 3628 views

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 104 occupiers were neutralized, 53 of whom were irrevocably. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one artillery system, 13 UAVs, significantly damaged three units of automotive equipment, and our defenders hit seven enemy personnel shelters.

– stated in the General Staff report.

High activity also continues in the Kostiantynivka direction – there were 24 combat engagements. Battles continued near the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Kostiantynivka, and Rusyn Yar.

Overview of the situation in other areas

  • Slobozhansky and Kupyansk directions: the enemy attacked 16 times in the Vovchansk area and 6 more times near Kurylivka and Hlushkivka.
    • Lyman direction: defense forces repelled 15 assaults, four battles were still ongoing in the evening.
      • South: in the Orikhiv direction, 5 attacks were repelled, and near the Antonivsky bridge in Prydniprovya, two enemy attempts to approach our positions were unsuccessful.

        Russia launched 1,300 drones and 1,200 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week, Odesa region particularly affected - Zelenskyy21.12.25, 12:25 • 4120 views

        Stepan Haftko

        War in Ukraine
        Technology
        War in Ukraine
        Vovchansk
        Pokrovsk
        Odesa Oblast
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine
        Kostiantynivka