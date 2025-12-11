$42.180.11
December 10, 09:59 PM • 13342 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 27293 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 27165 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 29190 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 26482 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 24642 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 30546 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 21734 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 20848 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 34101 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
234 combat engagements per day: the enemy launched 38 airstrikes and dropped 94 guided aerial bombs - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Over the past day, 234 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy launched 38 airstrikes and dropped 94 guided aerial bombs. The Russians carried out 3607 shellings and used 3622 kamikaze drones, enemy losses amounted to 1460 personnel.

234 combat engagements per day: the enemy launched 38 airstrikes and dropped 94 guided aerial bombs - General Staff

Over the past day, 234 combat engagements were recorded. The enemy launched 38 air strikes and dropped 94 guided aerial bombs, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Russians also carried out 3607 shellings, including 130 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3622 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor launched air strikes, particularly on the areas of Zlahoda in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Nove Pole, Solodke, Zelene, Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The situation on the combat line is as follows:

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks. The enemy carried out 98 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Dvorychanske and towards Synelnykove, Obukhivka, Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were nine attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Petropavlivka and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 27 times, trying to break through our defense in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Novoselivka, Zarichne, Torske and towards Cherneshchyna, Oleksandrivka, Drobysheve, Stavky, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the area of Yampil and towards Sviato-Pokrovske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there were two combat engagements, in the direction of Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, Yablunivka and towards Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 49 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Nykanorivka, Razyne, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and towards Sofiivka, Kucherovoho Yaru, Novoho Shakhovoho, Novoho Donbasu, Ivanivka, Rodynske, Sukhetskoho, Chervonoho Lymanu, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks yesterday in the areas of Vorone, Stepove, Uspenivka and towards Ivanivka, Novoselivka, Sosnivka, Zelenoho Hayu, Verbovoho, Vyshnevoho, Yehorivka, Krasnohirskoho and Rybnoho.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 22 Russian attacks in the area of Solodke and towards Zelene and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried nine times in vain to break through our defense in the areas of Shcherbaky, Stepove and in the directions of Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully conducted offensive actions twice in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In total, over the past day, the losses of Russian invaders amounted to 1460 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized seven armored combat vehicles, 23 artillery systems, a multiple rocket launcher system, 82 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 157 units of automotive equipment, and three units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Kremlin lures Russians to war against Ukraine with credit holidays - CPD11.12.25, 02:08 • 3506 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

