Kremlin lures Russians to war against Ukraine with credit holidays - CPD

The Russian State Duma extended the validity of the permit for so-called "SVO participants" and their families not to pay loans for the entire period of their participation in the war with Ukraine and for 180 days thereafter. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that earlier in the Russian Federation, it was allowed to "write off" debts on loans and interest for deceased "SVO participants" and their families. Loan benefits in the Russian Federation were introduced at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and are constantly being extended and expanded during the war.

The decision to continue extending loan benefits for participation in the "SVO" is further evidence that all statements by Russian officials about their readiness for diplomacy are just words. All real actions of the Russian authorities indicate that the Kremlin plans to continue fighting. - the CCD believes.

They estimate that the Kremlin is inventing new material incentives that would encourage Russians to go to war: in this way, the Russian authorities are trying to compensate for huge losses and the constant reduction in the number of people willing to sign contracts to participate in the "SVO."

Recall

