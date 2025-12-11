$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
09:59 PM • 2666 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
06:59 PM • 10955 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 15915 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 18246 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 17469 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 18251 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 21744 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 19700 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 19392 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 27922 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.1m/s
92%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A series of explosions occurred in the area of the 'Gvardiyske' airfield in CrimeaDecember 10, 02:46 PM • 6246 views
Assassination attempt on Mindich in Israel, criminals arrested - KolomoiskyDecember 10, 03:00 PM • 4386 views
I will not listen to "versions" or cover up: Prosecutor General Kravchenko sharply reacted to the detention of a bribe-taking prosecutorDecember 10, 03:26 PM • 16067 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 15376 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 11920 views
Publications
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 11936 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 15394 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 23189 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 27923 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 31859 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oksen Lisovyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Igor Kolomoisky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Republic of Ireland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 11786 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 16639 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 13704 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 20773 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 31086 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tor missile system
Buk air defense system
WhatsApp

Kremlin lures Russians to war against Ukraine with credit holidays - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The Russian State Duma has allowed participants in the war in Ukraine and their families not to pay on loans for the entire period of participation in the war and 180 days after. Earlier, Russia allowed writing off debts on loans for fallen war participants.

Kremlin lures Russians to war against Ukraine with credit holidays - CPD

The Russian State Duma extended the validity of the permit for so-called "SVO participants" and their families not to pay loans for the entire period of their participation in the war with Ukraine and for 180 days thereafter. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that earlier in the Russian Federation, it was allowed to "write off" debts on loans and interest for deceased "SVO participants" and their families. Loan benefits in the Russian Federation were introduced at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and are constantly being extended and expanded during the war.

The decision to continue extending loan benefits for participation in the "SVO" is further evidence that all statements by Russian officials about their readiness for diplomacy are just words. All real actions of the Russian authorities indicate that the Kremlin plans to continue fighting.

- the CCD believes.

They estimate that the Kremlin is inventing new material incentives that would encourage Russians to go to war: in this way, the Russian authorities are trying to compensate for huge losses and the constant reduction in the number of people willing to sign contracts to participate in the "SVO."

Recall

Russia began recruiting Ukrainian children into the Russian army directly in schools in the temporarily occupied territories.

"People are waiting for Russian soldiers" - Putin again spoke about the historically Russian Donbas and about achieving the goals of the "SVO"09.12.25, 21:48 • 4344 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine