Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, at a meeting of the Human Rights Council, touched upon various issues, including the war in Ukraine and the regulation of artificial intelligence. At the same time, he repeated his traditional narrative about Russia's historical territories in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Regarding military actions, Putin stated that Donbas is a "Russian historical territory" and made the controversial claim: "People greet Russian soldiers with the words: 'We have been waiting for you.'"

According to him, Moscow "is trying to end the war started by the Ukrainian authorities," and the so-called "SVO" will be brought to a "logical conclusion."

Special attention was paid to artificial intelligence. Putin called it a complex issue, stating that AI could lead to the younger generation "pressing a button instead of thinking." He summarized: "If AI is used thoughtlessly, it can lead to the loss of our identity, and not using it means losing everything that is dear to us."

In conclusion, he drew attention to everyday problems, stating that he sees traffic violations by couriers when he drives without an escort, and called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs to "deal with this."

