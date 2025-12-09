$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
07:09 PM • 1864 views
There are three documents on ending the war - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 7246 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
06:04 PM • 1370 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
03:34 PM • 21440 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 24498 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 21748 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 28018 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 48942 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 28744 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 31068 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3m/s
95%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is knownDecember 9, 09:55 AM • 25564 views
Denied Russian aggression and called the war a "special military operation": the case of former TV presenter Nazarov sent to courtDecember 9, 11:19 AM • 13567 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 25464 views
Zelenskyy entered the ranking of the most influential people in Europe: what places did Trump and Putin get?02:11 PM • 7294 views
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's call for elections in Ukraine02:57 PM • 9310 views
Publications
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish03:34 PM • 21440 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 25692 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 48943 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 17502 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 63354 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
António Costa
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Europe
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays04:25 PM • 3558 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 25786 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 27826 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 64365 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 69878 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
YouTube
Instagram

"People are waiting for Russian soldiers" - Putin again spoke about the historically Russian Donbas and about achieving the goals of the "SVO"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The Russian dictator stated that people in Donbas warmly welcome Russian servicemen. Putin also once again stated that Russia plans to achieve all the tasks set for the "SVO."

"People are waiting for Russian soldiers" - Putin again spoke about the historically Russian Donbas and about achieving the goals of the "SVO"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, at a meeting of the Human Rights Council, touched upon various issues, including the war in Ukraine and the regulation of artificial intelligence. At the same time, he repeated his traditional narrative about Russia's historical territories in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Regarding military actions, Putin stated that Donbas is a "Russian historical territory" and made the controversial claim: "People greet Russian soldiers with the words: 'We have been waiting for you.'"

According to him, Moscow "is trying to end the war started by the Ukrainian authorities," and the so-called "SVO" will be brought to a "logical conclusion."

Special attention was paid to artificial intelligence. Putin called it a complex issue, stating that AI could lead to the younger generation "pressing a button instead of thinking." He summarized: "If AI is used thoughtlessly, it can lead to the loss of our identity, and not using it means losing everything that is dear to us."

In conclusion, he drew attention to everyday problems, stating that he sees traffic violations by couriers when he drives without an escort, and called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs to "deal with this."

Russia will achieve the goals of the "SVO" in any case, the only question is how - Nebenzya at the UN09.12.25, 19:55 • 1356 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine