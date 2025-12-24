126 battles on the front, most in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions: General Staff map

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
December 23, 03:52 PM • 15867 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 29549 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 37032 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 45599 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 32594 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 37212 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 19965 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 18514 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 24043 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 39449 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.8m/s
72%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Alushta, water scarcity is used for financial pressure on people - CNSDecember 23, 09:21 PM • 9392 views
Zelenskyy: We feel that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side – full cooperationDecember 23, 09:42 PM • 7878 views
Meloni: last year was tough, but don't worry - next year will be even worseDecember 23, 11:00 PM • 4478 views
Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on ChernihivVideo12:39 AM • 11191 views
Two police officers killed in Moscow after car explosion - mediaVideo01:12 AM • 5526 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 37048 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 25967 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 45614 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 37220 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 95329 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv
Israel
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 25456 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 23972 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 27550 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 29596 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 52187 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Film
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

126 battles on the front, most in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Over the past day, 126 combat engagements took place on the front, with the highest activity in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions. The enemy launched two missile and 65 air strikes, using 39 missiles and 160 guided aerial bombs.

126 battles on the front, most in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions: General Staff map

126 battles took place on the front line yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 24, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 126 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 65 air strikes, using 39 missiles and dropping 160 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4341 shellings, including 105 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 7601 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Pokrovske, Dnipropetrovsk region; Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, Verkhnia Tersa, Rizdvyanka, Svyatopetrivka, Novoyakovlivka, Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Zatoka, Odesa region.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and three enemy command posts," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, our soldiers repelled one attack by the occupiers yesterday, the enemy launched two air strikes, using eight guided bombs, and carried out 153 shellings, two of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders four times, in the area of the settlement of Prylipka and towards Hryhorivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, six enemy attacks took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the area of Kruhlyakivka and towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out five attacks. They tried to penetrate our defense in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Kolodiazi and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped one attempt by the occupiers to advance in the area of Dronivka during yesterday.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 34 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Pryvilne and Rybne during the past day.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the occupiers near Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses crossed a new psychological mark: General Staff data24.12.25, 07:16 • 1478 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk