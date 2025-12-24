126 battles on the front, most in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions: General Staff map

126 battles took place on the front line yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 24, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 126 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 65 air strikes, using 39 missiles and dropping 160 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4341 shellings, including 105 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 7601 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Pokrovske, Dnipropetrovsk region; Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, Verkhnia Tersa, Rizdvyanka, Svyatopetrivka, Novoyakovlivka, Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Zatoka, Odesa region.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and three enemy command posts," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, our soldiers repelled one attack by the occupiers yesterday, the enemy launched two air strikes, using eight guided bombs, and carried out 153 shellings, two of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders four times, in the area of the settlement of Prylipka and towards Hryhorivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, six enemy attacks took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the area of Kruhlyakivka and towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out five attacks. They tried to penetrate our defense in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Kolodiazi and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped one attempt by the occupiers to advance in the area of Dronivka during yesterday.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 34 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove and Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Pryvilne and Rybne during the past day.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the occupiers near Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

