Enemy losses crossed a new psychological mark: General Staff data

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
December 23, 03:52 PM • 14663 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 26807 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 33927 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 42468 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 30913 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 35534 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 19491 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 18378 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 23902 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 39312 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3.2m/s
73%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Alushta, water scarcity is used for financial pressure on people - CNSDecember 23, 09:21 PM • 6834 views
Zelenskyy: We feel that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side – full cooperationDecember 23, 09:42 PM • 5462 views
Meloni: last year was tough, but don't worry - next year will be even worseDecember 23, 11:00 PM • 2886 views
Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on ChernihivVideo12:39 AM • 8772 views
Two police officers killed in Moscow after car explosion - mediaVideo01:12 AM • 3518 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 33927 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 24485 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 42468 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 35534 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 94197 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Giorgia Meloni
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv
Israel
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 24823 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 23481 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 27157 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 29224 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 51820 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Diplomat

Enemy losses crossed a new psychological mark: General Staff data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

On December 23, Russian troops lost 1090 soldiers and 1031 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. The total combat losses of the enemy since 24.02.22 exceeded 1 million 200 thousand people.

Enemy losses crossed a new psychological mark: General Staff data

On December 23, Russian troops lost 1090 soldiers and 1031 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.12.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1200370 (+1090) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11449 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23796 (+4)
        • artillery systems ‒  35376 (+45)
          • MLRS ‒  1579 (+3)
            • air defense systems ‒  1263 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  434 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  94197 (+1031)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4107 (+34)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  71125 (+159)
                            • special equipment ‒  4029 (0)

                              The data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi  reported that Russia has increased its troops to 710,000 people for a strategic offensive in Ukraine.

                              NSDC CCD: Putin's statements demonstrate that Russia is not interested in a real peaceful settlement of the war19.12.25, 14:21 • 3447 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine