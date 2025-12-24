General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 130 combat engagements occurred since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of Wednesday, December 24, there have been 130 combat engagements. The enemy carried out the most attacks, 28, in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.

Details

The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans and depleting their combat potential. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 130 combat engagements. The enemy launched one missile and 52 air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 118 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3274 kamikaze drones and carried out 3015 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the message says.

Situation by directions

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out two attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders today, launched three air strikes using six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 124 shellings, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Dvorichanske and towards Izbytske, Hryhorivka and Kolodyazne. Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks, and one more combat engagement is currently ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks in the Kupyansk direction - towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped five attacks in the areas of Novoselivka, Novoiehorivka, Stavky, Shandryholove and towards Lyman. One more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Siversk and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations since the beginning of the day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 14 times today near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar and in the direction of Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Ivanivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Sukhetske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Dachne, Filiia and in the direction of Hryshyne. One battle is currently underway.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 56 occupiers and wounded 21; destroyed a command post, an artillery system, 36 unmanned aerial vehicles, three units of motor vehicles, five units of special equipment, a ground robotic complex, two electronic warfare systems and two motorcycles; significantly damaged two artillery systems, two units of motor vehicles and one unit of special equipment, two unmanned aerial vehicle control points and five shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 12 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, Vyshneve, Rybne, Zlahoda, Krasnohirske and Pryvilne.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Solodke and Huliaipole, and one more combat engagement is currently unfinished. The enemy launched air strikes on Zaliznychne, Ternuvate, Vozdvyzhivka and Luhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, but launched air strikes on the areas of Novodanylivka and Zaporizhzhia.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, three enemy attacks ended unsuccessfully for the occupiers.

Recall

As of 4:00 PM on December 24, 2025, 52 combat engagements have been recorded at the front since the beginning of the day. Russian troops carried out attacks in a number of directions, launched artillery shellings and air strikes on border and frontline areas.